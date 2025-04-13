Rory McIlroy birdied the 10th hole at Augusta National on Sunday at the Masters. He pulled four shots ahead of Justin Rose and five ahead of Bryson DeChambeau with the birdie. After a rough start saw DeChambeau take a brief lead, McIlroy took hold of the tournament. The 10th hole at The Masters is home to one of McIlroy's biggest collapses.

Time for Rory to slay the demon. Four shot lead heading to No. 10. https://t.co/WaSjmFWEtf pic.twitter.com/xarMQ9S89M — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) April 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

McIlroy stepped onto the tenth tee in 2011, tied with Angel Cabrera for the lead. He proceeded to hit the ball so far left, the cameras could not find the ball. He was so far left, it was near the on-property cabins reserved for members when they play the course. Winners of The Masters become members at Augusta. That was the closest McIlroy ever came to staying in one of the cabins. Until Sunday.

Rory McIlroy starts his second nine with a birdie. #themasters pic.twitter.com/4uao6JhRjg — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

McIlroy piped his drive down the tenth fairway, setting up a wedge shot and a prime opportunity for a birdie. He dropped his club on the follow-through but cozied the ball up near the hole. That putt dropped to move him to 14-under on the tournament and two-under on the day.

As McIlroy made his birdie, DeChambeau missed another opportunity and settled for par. Justin Rose is well ahead of the leaders and heating up with a birdie on 13. He was in solo second after the DeChambeau birdie putt missed.

If McIlroy wins, he will become the sixth player in history to complete the career Grand Slam. This is his 11th opportunity to join that exclusive club, dating back to his first Open Championship in 2014. Since the 2015 Masters, he has finished second once but never slipped on the Green Jacket.

That 2011 collapse was the closest McIlroy ever came on a Sunday. Getting through the tenth is the first of many obstacles at Augusta National.