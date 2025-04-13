Sunday at The Masters has been a wild ride. Rory McIlroy started with a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau that quickly disappeared. But the Northern Irishman stayed calm and found the driver again over the next few holes. After six holes on Sunday at the Masters, Rory McIlroy leads Bryson DeChambeau by three shots.

Rory McIlroy birdies No. 3 and is once again 11 under par.

McIlroy made a double bogey on one and a par on two, taking more shots in two holes Sunday than he did in three holes Saturday. DeChambeau went par-birdie to erase the two-shot lead and take a one-stroke advantage. The Masters was far from over, proven by McIlroy's excellent drive on the short par-four third.

McIlroy smoked his driver close to the green while DeChambeau laid back with a fairway wood. While the former chipped it close, the latter could not scare the hole with his second. McIlroy buried the birdie putt and DeChambeau missed a par try for another two-shot swing. McIlroy was in the lead again.

The fourth hole at The Masters has been a difficult one for DeChambeau throughout his career, and that continued on Sunday. “Bryson DeChambeau: 10-for-32 in career hitting the 4th green at Augusta in regulation (0-for-4 this week),” Justin Ray of Twenty First Group posted. McIlroy made a birdie while DeChambeau made a bogey.

DeChambeau's iron play has been shaky all week, but his excellent putting has bailed him out of some difficult spots. That is not always sustainable at The Masters, and that proved true on the third and fourth holes. They both made par on the difficult fifth after a poor drive from both parties.

McIlroy and DeChambeau have both never won a Green Jacket. If The Masters goes to the Northern Irishman, he would be the sixth player ever to complete the career Grand Slam. If the American takes it, it would be the second time in 10 months that DeChambeau toppled McIlroy on Sunday at a major.