The PGA Tour makes one of its most iconic stops this week at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Sunday's final round includes Rory McIlroy, a face of the tour, on one of America's iconic courses. The round started on Golf Channel and transitioned to CBS, a normal occurrence for the lengthy golf rounds. But a college basketball game got in the way of that transition and golf fans took to social media to complain.

No Laying Up on X, formerly Twitter, saw it coming before the hand-off, “There’s no greater golf tradition than the leaders hitting one of the best stretches of golf in the world directly in the awkward Golf Channel/CBS transition at Pebble Beach”

That great Pebble Beach stretch includes the par-three seventh hole, one of the most photographed holes in the world. McIlroy made a birdie to take the outright lead while Ohio State and Illinois were wrapping up on CBS.

@SayWhat_44 said, “Rory birdies the iconic 7th hole at Pebble Beach to take the lead but no one got to see it because CBS was showing the ending of a college basketball game. Just disgusting.”

@JosephLaMagna expressed frustration with the hypocrisy from PGA Tour leadership, “Don’t worry, golf fans. Jay Monahan is reportedly working on ways to show more “consequential” golf shots. Like the ones we’re missing right now?”

@BostonLooper knows it is a simple fix, “Completely missed due to finishing out CBB – seems like it should be an easy fix to allow Golf Channel to finish coverage until CBS is ready.”

Golf Channel started a replay of the Bahrain Championship from the DP World Tour at 3:00 sharp. If they could have pushed that pack for 20 minutes, golf fans would have been much happier. Instead, they were scrambling for the CBS Sports App or waiting out college hoops.