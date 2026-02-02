Justin Rose added another piece to his ever-expanding trophy case after ruling the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course in San Diego in a masterful showing.

It was his 13th victory in the PGA Tour, breaking the scoring record of George Burns and Tiger Woods in the process. Rose began the day on 21 under and never relented, although Ryo Hisatsune gave him a good challenge.

At 45 years old, Rose is still rising, with some believing that he is playing at his peak. After his latest win, Rose had a simple message for his fellow soon-to-be senior citizens.

“I guess a bit of advice for all the 45-year-old dads out there, keep believing, boys. (Many things) still in front us,” said Rose, who hails from England.

"Keep believing boys."@JustinRose99 with wise words for all the 45-year-old dads out there 💪 pic.twitter.com/u6wXMbFGes — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2026

He became the oldest player to win in the PGA Tour by six strokes or more since Sam Snead in 1961. It was his second title in the Farmers Insurance Open after winning it in 2019.

Rose climbed back to No. 3 in the world rankings, and as he said, he is far from done. After all, he knows exactly how it feels to be at the top.

“I’m still loving it. I’m still working hard. Obviously, you’ve got to love it to work hard. I still believe there’s some really good stuff ahead of me,” said Rose in a report from golf.com's Josh Schrock.

It was an impressive follow-up to his triumph in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August, and with more tournaments lined up in the coming weeks, Rose is expected to carry his momentum—with 45-year-old dads, possibly drinking cheap beer and manning the barbecue grill, cheering him on.