The PGA Tour made an unconventional return to Torrey Pines this week for the Genesis Invitational. After the Los Angeles wildfires moved the tournament away from Riviera Country Club, the signature event kicked off in La Jolla. Ludvig Åberg, the 25-year-old Swede, won the tournament, hosted by Tiger Woods, thanks to a Sunday charge. He spoke about the importance of having fun in the high-pressure moments on the PGA Tour.

“I think it's important to have fun,” Åberg said. “Like you said, it is a business and we are professionals. But you still need to have fun. Trying to win a tournament coming down the last couple [of] holes is the most fun you'll ever have, I think. And that was the case today.”

Åberg continued, “Winning is fun but also being in that situation and in contention and trying to win and sort of everything that goes through your mind and the adrenaline and the excitement and the nerves, everything that comes with it is really fun.”

Åberg secured his second PGA Tour victory with four back-nine birdies at Torrey Pines on Sunday. He was as many as four shots behind Maverick McNealy before racing down the stretch. After making his name at the 2023 Ryder Cup, Åberg is rising into stardom on the PGA Tour and in the major championships.

Ludvig Åberg secures first massive win at Genesis Invitational

While this was Åberg's second PGA Tour victory, it was his first signature event win. His 2023 RSM Classic victory was a Fall event, which did not have the best players in the world in it. But this time, the Swede raced past Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay to unseat McNealy at the top of the board.

This is a great way for Åberg to close out the West Coast swing on the PGA Tour. He shot a 63 the first time the Tour was at Torrey Pines, but an illness threw him off course. That same illness forced him to withdraw from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. As the Tour heads east, Åberg must be considered among the favorites in every tournament.

Åberg was close to unseating Scheffler during the final round of the 2024 Masters. He dunked his approach shot on the 11th hole which crushed his chances. But with that rookie mistake behind him and a big-deal win under his belt, don't sleep on the Swede when Augusta rolls around in two months.