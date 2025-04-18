Rory McIlroy touched down in Northern Ireland on Friday, fresh off his victory at the Masters. His win at Augusta National prompted the World No. 2 to withdraw from this week's RBC Heritage. That is no small matter, as it is the next Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season, featuring a limited field and a larger purse.

But he wants to spend time with his family. His mother and father were unable to be in attendance when McIlroy captured his first Masters title.

But his fellow Irishman, Shane Lowry, is in the field this week.

While speaking to Golfweek, Lowry revealed that McIlroy will be true to his word and tee it up at next week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

“We’ll be there. I talked to him (Wednesday) morning. We’re good to go,” Lowry said.

The Zurich Classic is the only team tournament on the PGA Tour schedule. Last year, McIlroy and Lowry won in a dramatic playoff. Afterward, the Northern Irishman stated his intentions to return to New Orleans and defend his title.

But Lowry wanted to make certain that the grand slam champion was not playing out of a sense of duty.

“To be honest, I didn’t want him to feel like he had to play because of me,” said Lowry. “He’s not letting me down if he wanted to take some time. He feels like he wants to get back out there. He feels like next week is a good week to do it. So, yeah, we’ll be there.”

Rory McIlroy's Glory at the Masters Through Shane Lowry's Lens

Lowry had hopes of claiming the first Green Jacket of his career last week. He was in contention until a final round 81 tragically derailed those hopes. Despite being despondent following his final round, Lowry certainly was cheered up upon seeing his close friend triumph.

“I was happy for him because of everything that had gone on in the past and because of what could’ve been if it hadn’t gone his way,” Lowry said on Wednesday. “It’s one of your good friends doing the Grand Slam, it’s not something to be sniffed at; it might never happen again in my lifetime.”

The only active player that is even close is Jordan Spieth, who needs the PGA Championship on his resume to join McIlroy. Technically, Phil Mickelson only needs the U.S. Open, but Father Time appears to have finally caught up with Lefty.

But before we get to the season's next major, McIlroy and Lowry will head to the Big Easy.