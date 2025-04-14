Rory McIlroy outlasted Justin Rose in a playoff to win The Masters, finally capturing his fifth major title and completing the career Grand Slam.

With the win, Rory McIlroy etched his name into golf history as just the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam, joining legends Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods. While each of those icons sealed the final leg of their Slam within three years, McIlroy endured an agonizing 11-year wait to capture his elusive Green Jacket—finally lifting the weight after countless near-misses at Augusta National.

“It's the best day of my golfing life. And yeah, I'm very proud of myself. I'm proud of never giving up,” McIlroy remarked after winning The Masters.

Rory McIlroy finally getting his Green Jacket

In addition to his infamous collapse while leading The Masters in 2011, Rory McIlroy has more recently let final-round leads slip away at The Open in 2022 and in consecutive US Opens in 2023 and 2024.

Rory McIlroy overcame an opening-hole double bogey that erased his two-shot overnight lead and bounced back to build a four-stroke cushion, only to see it slip away over the final six holes. A closing bogey sent him into a playoff with Justin Rose, who surged into contention with a brilliant final-round 66.

On the replayed 18th, Rose stuck his approach to within three feet, but it was McIlroy who sealed the win with a clutch birdie, securing The Masters and completing his career Grand Slam.

“There were points in my career where I didn't know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders, but I didn't make it easy today. I was nervous. It was one of the toughest days I've ever had on the golf course. In a funny way, I feel like the double-bogey at the first sort of settled my nerves,” added the 35-year-old.

A winning year for McIlroy

McIlroy stormed into this year’s Masters playing some of the sharpest golf of his career. Last fall, he overhauled his swing by locking himself in a simulator room for three straight weeks, hammering balls into a blank screen until everything clicked.

He then carried that momentum into dominant wins at the DP World Tour Championship, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and The Players. Ranking third in driving distance, second in strokes gained tee to green, and 10th in putting, McIlroy turned into a one-man wrecking crew. Many believed this version of him would finally break down Augusta National’s door and secure his spot in the champions’ locker room.

McIlroy grew emotional during his victory speech as he reflected on his family. He remembered watching golf legend Tiger Woods win the 1997 Masters — the first of five — with his father, Gerry, in Northern Ireland. Gerry had worked three jobs to fuel Rory’s early golf journey. With both Gerry and his wife, Rosie, now back home, McIlroy said he’s eager to fly back and celebrate the moment with them, possibly as soon as next week.

“Never give up on your dreams. Keep coming back, keep working hard, and if your put your mind to it, you can do anything,” he said.