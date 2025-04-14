The 89th Masters Tournament has concluded, with Rory McIlroy claiming his first Green Jacket at Augusta National Golf Club. It was as wild a final round at the Masters as you will ever see.

Alas, the Northern Irishman finally completed the career Grand Slam to join five other legends. But while many players have their sights set on this week's RBC Heritage, the next Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season, Bubba Watson has food on his mind.

The morning after McIlroy's dramatic victory, Watson posted to X, formerly Twitter with a congratulations and an interesting ask.

“Congratulations @RoryMcIlroy on a hard fought win to earn the green jacket – well deserved,” Watson wrote. “Masters champion and career grand slam… not sure it gets any better!! Is it too early to ask what’s on the menu for the next champions dinner?”

Of course, the Masters is the one tournament that provides an experience throughout the week.

Less than 48 hours before players tee off every year, the Masters Champions Dinner is hosted at Augusta. The reigning champion gets to curate the menu, which that honor will be bestowed upon McIlroy in 2026.

This year, it was Scottie Scheffler's Masters menu that caught everyone's attention. He made the comical decision to include ravioli on his menu in 2025. That is the same dish he was making at home during the Christmas break when he cut his hand with a wine glass. The injury prompted the World No. 1 to require surgery and cost him the first month or so of the PGA Tour season.

It is highly unlikely McIlroy has put any thought into his menu choices for next year. He is still soaking up the victory, and even hinting at a goal of winning all four majors in 2025.

McIlroy will probably take some time away from the course. The PGA Championship, the season's next major, is on tap at Quail Hollow in North Carolina next month. He has already won at that course four times and will be the favorite heading in.

But next year, one must wonder whether Irish stew will find its way on the menu.