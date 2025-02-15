The PGA Tour is at its best when the top players in the world engage each other in a man-to-man duel for the top prize. As the 2025 season progresses, it appears the top two players will be Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Scheffler was the PGA Player of the Year in 2024 with a spectacular season, while McIlroy looks like he may have his best form in the early stages of the 2025 season.

There is an excellent chance for a duel between the duo at the Genesis Invitational. Scheffler is one stroke behind leader Davis Thompson with a score of 7 under par through 36 holes, while McIlroy sits in fourth place at 5-under. This marks the first time that both Scheffler and McIlroy are in the top four after 36 holes in any PGA event.

The Genesis is normally held in Los Angeles but this year's event is at Torrey Pines in San Diego. The high-level tournament had to be moved to San Diego because of the wild fires that impacted the Los Angeles area in January and early February.

Both players were sharp in the second round. Scheffler followed his opening round of 70 with a five-under 67. McIlroy matched Scheffler's second-round score, but he started Thursday with an even par round of 72.

Scheffler delivers bogey-free round, while McIlroy is sharp on front nine

Scottie Scheffler looked much like the PGA Tour's player throughout the second round at Torrey Pines. He was crisp with all his approach shots and managed to avoid any semblance of trouble. Scheffler explained that his iron play was the key to his success.

“I'm pretty satisfied with the way I scored today,” Scheffler said. “I did not drive the ball as well as I would have hoped to. I felt like I was out of position a lot today but did a good job of muscling some shots up there on the green and getting up and down when I needed to as well.”

McIlroy got off to a blazing start as he was on top of his game throughout the front nine. He birdied the 3rd, 5th, 8th and 9th holes for a a score of 32.

He endured bogeys on the 12th and 14th holes, but birdies on the 10th, 15th and 17th holes allowed him to put his 5 under par round on the scorecard.

Scheffler and McIlroy will have to track down Thompson, who leads the tournament with a 36-hole total of 8 under par. Thompson followed his opening round of 70 with a razor-sharp 66 in the second round. Thompson made 5 birdies on the back 9, easily offsetting his only two bogeys of the round.