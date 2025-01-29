The world's best golfer, Scottie Scheffler, is making his 2025 PGA Tour season debut this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He missed the first couple of events after Scheffler injured his hand cooking on Christmas. The injury caused Scheffler to undergo surgery, postponing his golf schedule.

Alas, we are at the PGA Tour's second Signature Event of the season, and the World No. 1 is here. Less than 48 hours from tee time, Scheffler addressed the media and provided great detail on the injury. In the process, he showed off his comical side in response to Rory McIlroy's jab about being able to afford a chef earlier in the day.

“I've got a chef, her name's Meredith [Scottie's wife]. She's pretty cute,” Scheffler said in jest.

All jokes aside, Scheffler provided excessive detail on how the injury occurred and what has transpired since.

“When you make raviolis, we wanted to make them from scratch, so you've got to roll the dough, and you've got to cut the dough… the only thing there was a wine glass that we found. I was — had my hand on top of it, and it broke.

“Yeah, it broke, and the stem kind of got me in the hand.”

Thankfully for Scheffler and golf fans alike, people jumped in to help the two-time Masters champion.

“I have a friend at home who's a surgeon and he helped us stop the bleeding. Then it really wasn't like terrible, but I knew I kind of messed something up just because of the way my hand wasn't really moving much, and if I did, it hurt pretty bad. So I kind of knew something was up.

“I'm just very thankful that the community around me at home kind of sprung into action pretty quick and got the ball rolling. I'm sure my friends didn't want to help me stop the bleeding of my hand on Christmas Day, but they jumped into action pretty quick,” said Scheffler.

The injury caused him to pull out of The American Express and last week's Farmers Insurance Open. But those were not Signature Events, with loaded fields and a larger purse.

Scheffler earned a top-10 finish at Pebble Beach last year, his first time at the event. Time will tell if he can repeat that performance.

The Ridgewood, NJ native is slated to tee off at 9:01 am PT. He'll look to pick up where he left off during his historic 2024 campaign.