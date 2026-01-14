On Tuesday, LIV tour player Brooks Koepka announced that he was heading to the PGA Tour. It was welcoming news for none other than Tiger Woods.

Upon hearing the news, Woods was ecstatic about Koepka's return, per ESPN.

“I think it's incredible for the Tour,” he said to Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter. Woods celebrated Koepka's return ahead of his Jupiter Links' first match of the TMRW Golf League (TGL)season in New York.

"I think it's incredible for the Tour." Tiger Woods weighs in on Brooks Koepka returning to the PGA Tour ahead of Jupiter Links' first match of the TGL season. pic.twitter.com/UYwmRaNQXn — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2026

During his time on the LIV Tour, Koepka won five individual tournaments. On the PGA Tour, he has nine tournament wins to his name. Among his titles were the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open championships. Additionally, he won the 2018, 2019, and 2023 PGA championships.

In 2017 and 2018, Koepka was named PGA Player of the Year. Altogether, he has 21 career wins, and his highest ranking was at No. 1 in 2018. After his announcement, LIV Golf released its own official statement.

“From the outset, LIV Golf has championed an open ecosystem and freedom for all. Not just for a limited few. One that supports players' rights to compete across various platforms, reinforcing the belief that the growth of the game is best served when the game's best players are empowered to seek the most competitive environments around the world.”

LIV Golf has been around since 2022. It was established as an alternative professional golf league. LIV Golf offers guaranteed money and a celebratory atmosphere that runs counter to the traditional PGA format. However, LIV Golf has received criticism for being funded by the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which the Saudi government supports.

Saudi Arabia is notorious for its human rights abuses. Woods is a critic of LIV Golf.