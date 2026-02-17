Tiger Woods is trying his darndest to compete in the upcoming Masters despite injuries. He is currently hosting the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

On Tuesday, Woods was asked about the prospects of him being the team captain for the 2027 Ryder Cup, per Cameron Jourdan of Golf Week. Essentially, Woods is still up in the air about that prospect.

“They have asked me for my input on it, and I haven't made my decision yet. I'm trying to figure out what we're trying to do with our Tour.”

— Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) February 17, 2026

Woods, 50, has competed in eight Ryder Cup tournaments throughout his career. Altogether, he has compiled a record of 13-21-3. He only has one Ryder Cup title to his name in 1999. It was during that tournament that the Americans pulled off a huge comeback victory over the Europeans, crystallized by Justin Leonard's iconic putt.

Last year, the Americans lost the Ryder Cup to the Europeans by a score of 15-13.

At this point, Woods has been largely absent from the sport while recovering from a recent lumbar spine surgery. In December, Woods said that his recovery was “slow” with no timetable for return.

Altogether, the Americans presently have the edge over the Europeans in the Ryder Cup, with a 27-16-2 record. Since 1979, the Europeans have won 13 out of 19 matchups. Plus, the Europeans have won 11 out of the last 14 Ryder Cups.

Altogether, Woods is tied with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins with 82. He also has 15 major championships (three masters, three U.S. Opens, four PGA championships, and three Open championships).