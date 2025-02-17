This past weekend, the PGA Tour's third Signature Event of the 2025 season played out: Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational. Ludvig Aberg captured his second PGA Tour victory, overcoming a three-shot deficit on the back nine. It was a dramatic finish at the end, with Aberg birdieing his 72nd hole for a one-shot win over Maverick McNealy.

But there might have been even more juice had Woods played. He was initially slated to be in the field. However, the untimely death of Woods' mother, Kultida, caused him to withdraw. He was not seen during the tournament until the final round on Sunday when he joined CBS's broadcast.

“Losing her has been a hard and difficult process to go through,” said Woods during the broadcast. “Mom was my rock.”

“It's been a tough process to go through, but I've had amazing family support. All the players have reached out that were playing here this week. The amount of texts and the emails and nice messages of support I got has really helped and has really meant a lot to me.”

Woods also shared his intention to return to competitive golf.

The 15-time major champion will be playing in Tuesday night's TGL match. He, Kevin Kisner, and Tom Kim will square off against the New York Golf Club, comprised of Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Woods did not disclose a timeline for his return to the PGA Tour. He did state his intention to play more on Tour this year, though.

“I haven't been able to do that [play more golf],” Woods said. “I'll get back after it and look to play some of the bigger events.”

There are several important tournaments quickly approaching. The Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill is in two weeks, followed by The Players. A few weeks after that, the world's best will descend upon Augusta for the Masters Tournament.

Surely, Woods will want another crack at the Masters. So, it would make sense if he gets a couple of tune-up tournaments beforehand. The question remains: which will they be?