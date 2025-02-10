The next stop on the PGA Tour is The Genesis Invitational. While the tournament is usually at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, it has been moved to Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California due to the wildfires. Tiger Woods hosts the event and was scheduled to make his season debut on Thursday. But Woods announced Monday that he was withdrawing from the event while he grieves his mother's passing.

“I planned to tee it up this week,” Woods wrote in a social media statement. “but I'm just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom's passing.

Woods hosts the event through his company TGR and plans to be at the event later in the week. However, he was not able to get to San Diego for the start of the event on Thursday. Kultida Woods passed away last Tuesday at 81 years old, just a week after she was at her son's TGL match.

Woods has always kept his mom close, especially in the years since his father died in 2006. She was a part of the iconic video behind Augusta's 18th green after Woods won the 2019 Masters, hugging her son after his 15th major title. The prevailing image from that moment is Charlie Woods jumping into his arms, but Mom was never far away.

Golf fans will continue to wait for Woods' PGA Tour season debut after he pulled out of the Genesis Invitational. The most likely spot is The Masters in April. He has not played in The Players Championship since 2019 and has only made three starts there since 2019.