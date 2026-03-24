The TGL Finals are here. The indoor championship golf league takes place early in the week, and the Los Angeles Golf Club is up 1-0 over the Jupiter Links. Tiger Woods plays for Jupiter, but because he has been out recovering from Achilles surgery and back surgery, he has not played competitively since 2024. Woods has been around the team and acting as a coach. Tonight, Woods makes his return in Match 2 of the three-match series.

Los Angeles won Match 1 6-5. Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Sahith Theegala played while Colin Morikawa watched. Tom Kim, Max Homa, and Kevin Kisner have been holding down the fort for Jupiter until this very moment.

With not much on the sports agenda tonight, many will tune in and see Woods hit some golf balls for the first time competitively in some time. The last time he played professionally was at The Open Championship in 2024. This TGL Final will be a stress-free match for his body, as he won't be walking nearly as far as he would on a golf course. If Woods hits the ball well tonight, fans will visually see signs of what is to come next month for the Masters.

TIGER IS BACKKKKK… 🐅

(For @TGL, not Augusta…) Can Tiger Woods carry Jupiter Links GC to a title in the toughest 6-team league in the world? 👀 📈 +100 @CoolbetCanada https://t.co/9X3rWxVyfu pic.twitter.com/oRBNe3QKat — Coolbet Canada 🇨🇦 (@CoolbetCanada) March 24, 2026

He is back. We cannot wait to cheer Junior PGA Championship alumni Tiger Woods on tonight at @TGL pic.twitter.com/N9JhlM9FHA — PGA of America (@PGA) March 24, 2026

Seeing Tiger Woods back on the course again is special. This is someone who’s been counted out so many times and still finds a way to return. Whether he’s contending or not, the aura is always there. pic.twitter.com/bWg1B4pj8r — ISHOLA (@BLISEARTH) March 24, 2026

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When I attended my first @TGL match in January, Tiger Woods was in attendance and mic'd up at SoFi Center—itself a treat for @MattBarrie and the ESPN broadcast team. Tonight, they'll finally get to call TGL with Tiger in action again. More @FOS ⬇️https://t.co/d3hN9kj8LS — David Rumsey (@_DavidRumsey) March 24, 2026

In case you’re wondering, YES, Tiger Woods WILL be hitting the tee shot on Stinger tonight!@arqpiza @TGL @readtheline_ pic.twitter.com/BhXGKp6fFy — Joe I (@TourPicks) March 24, 2026

TIGER WOODS IS PLAYING GOLF TODAY. https://t.co/cYQyQlZLGn — Jonathan Battaglia (@jrbattaglia) March 24, 2026

Tiger. Woods. Plays. Golf. Tonight. @JupiterLinksGC is going all in for the @TGL championship. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) March 24, 2026

Tiger Woods Is Officially Making His TGL Comeback, And One Can Only Hope That Means He's Teeing It Up At Augusta This Year https://t.co/1T0NS9uL7Y pic.twitter.com/W973xLYkgF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 24, 2026

Woods is trying to make a return to Augusta. The hope is that he will be able to play, and if that is the case, then it will bring 2019 vibes when he won the event in dominant fashion. The Masters will start on April 9, after the Texas Children's Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open next week. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will not play this weekend as he will await the birth of his second child.