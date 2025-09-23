The story of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy was about Patrick Cantlay and his hat. He did not sport the Team USA cap during the event, which is not a requirement. But Jamie Weir of Sky Sports reported that it was a protest until the players got paid by the PGA of America. Cantlay denies that it was a protest, but players are getting paid for the 2025 event. At his first Ryder Cup press conference, Cantlay put the hat drama to the side.

Patrick Cantlay on wearing a hat at this year's Ryder Cup: "Like I've said a million times, the hat didn't fit last year, and this year we worked with them to make sure we had one, and we got one, so we're good." pic.twitter.com/N3GwOTemoD — Underdog Golf (@UnderdogGolf) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Like I've said a million times, the hat didn't fit last year, and this year we worked with them to make sure we had one, and we got one, so we're good,” Cantlay said, per Underdog Golf.

Whether that is the truth or Cantlay truly would not put a hat on until he was paid may never be known. Team USA players are being paid for their appearance this week. Although many have stated that they are donating the money to charity. No European fans will be waving their caps at him as he tries to close out a match like 2023.

The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black will be contentious, however. The chirping between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau has already begun, and the former is preparing for boisterous fans. Cantlay's caddie, Joe Lacava, and McIlroy began a spat on the 18th green that launched the hat drama into a new stratosphere in 2023.

Cantlay did not automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup, instead relying on a captain's pick from Keegan Bradley. He got the pick on the strength of his 5-2-1 career record in the tournament. While the hat storyline took over, he did post a 2-2-0 record in Italy. That was one of the best marks of any American.

The Ryder Cup begins at 7 a.m. on Friday, live from Bethpage Black.