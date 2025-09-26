Team Europe has taken a 3-1 lead over Team USA to start the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. No road team has won the event since 2012, but Luke Donald and the Europeans are well on their way to pulling off the upset. Foursomes was not the format for the Americans. But the four-ball pairings have been announced, and things need to change. Team USA will play all four players who sat on the bench in the morning.

Team USA will send World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler out first with US Open Champion and Ryder Cup rookie JJ Spaun. They will go against Jon Rahm, a longtime Ryder Cup foe for Scheffler, and Sepp Straka. Spaun made a name for himself this year and admitted in his press conference that he never dreamed of making it this far. Now, he is leading off with the number one player in the world.

Bryson DeChambeau will get another chance at that first drive, playing alongside rookie Ben Griffin. Tommy Fleetwood rolled to victory in the morning. Now, he gets paired with legendary Ryder Cup player Justin Rose. The two Brits will have to make birdies against Griffin and DeChambeau, who both had great seasons because of their high birdie rate.

New Yorker Cameron Young makes his Ryder Cup debut in match three alongside Justin Thomas. The latter struggled mightily tee-to-green in alternate shot with DeChambeau in the morning. They go against Ludvig Åberg, who dominated in the morning, and Rasmus Hojgaard.

The anchor match will be vital, as Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns face off against the Irish duo of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. In 2023, the Patrick Cantlay hat drama all happened in a fourball match against McIlroy. Will anything similar happen at Bethpage Black with the Ryder Cup potentially on the line?

While it was all Europe early, the USA can flip the script in the afternoon.