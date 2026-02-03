For nearly three decades, Tiger Woods has remained a prominent figure in golf. But while Woods' competitive schedule has slowed down, he has continued to push the sport forward with the Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL).

The TGL, which Woods co-founded with fellow legend Rory McIlroy and broadcast executive Mike McCarley in 2022, has blended technology with tradition, and with big names participating, golf will only get better.

Fans are curious if Brooks Koepka will compete in the TGL this year. Koepka parted ways with LIV Golf in December and has been reinstated on the PGA Tour.

The 50-year-old Woods is tempering his expectations regarding the 35-year-old Koepka.

“I don't know that part yet. Brooks just got his feet wet being back on our tour again at Torrey (Pines), and he's playing WM (Phoenix Open) this week,” said Woods in a video posted by Golfweek's Cameron Jourdan.

The 15-time major champion, meanwhile, noted that there could be two new teams in the TGL next year.

Koepka left LIV Golf, the controversial league in Saudi Arabia, to spend more time with his family. But he did not waste any time returning to the green, finishing tied for 56th place.

He admitted that he struggled with his putting, but remained optimistic, saying the “game feels good.”

“Don't know the answer to it right now. I'll probably try to figure that out when I'm done with you guys. But I'm very happy with everything. Seems to be lining up, so I'm very pleased,” added Koepka in a report from Golf Digest's Tod Leonard.

Atlanta Drive GC won the inaugural season of the TGL in March.