The PLAYERS Championship is the PGA Tour's crown jewel event and Sunday delivered the drama at TPC Sawgrass. After a four-hour rain delay, Rory McIlroy took a three-shot lead looking for his second PLAYERS title. But JJ Spaun came firing back, making a birdie on 16 and two straight pars to finish. The two players are tied after 72 holes and will play in a playoff on Monday.

Rory McIlroy posts a final-round 68 for the clubhouse lead with J.J. Spaun still to finish No. 18. 👀 📺 NBC & Peacock | #THEPLAYERS pic.twitter.com/Rs0qeD0ZDI — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

McIlroy lipped his par putt in to shoot 68 on Sunday but Spaun was behind him. The American came to the 18th and gave himself an outside chance at birdie to win The PLAYERS. He left his putt just inches short, forcing the playoff.

J.J. SPAUN WAS THIS CLOSE! 😩 pic.twitter.com/kAZuc5KnJZ — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now, McIlroy and Spaun will return to TPC Sawgrass to decide The PLAYERS Championship. They will play a three-hole aggregate playoff starting at 9:00 a.m. on the 16th hole. After the par five, they will play the iconic 17th and the difficult 18th. If they are still tied after those three holes, a sudden-death playoff starts on 17. The finish is on Monday because of the lengthy rain delay.

In his post-round interview with NBC's Smylie Kauffman, McIlroy said “I probably should be going home with the trophy tonight.” He certainly gave himself a chance but made a few mistakes down the stretch. What must he do to win The PLAYERS tomorrow?

Rory McIlroy and JJ Spaun duking it out for The PLAYERS title

McIlroy is one of the best drivers in the history of the PGA Tour. That makes par fives easier for him than any other player, especially a middling driver like Spaun. But McIlroy parred number 16 on Sunday while Spaun birdied, which ended up forcing the playoff. For Rory to win, he has to make a birdie on 16 to start.

Spaun deserves a lot of credit for battling back from a tough start on Sunday. He began the day with a one-shot lead over Bud Cauley and was down by three to McIlroy minutes after the rain delay ended. But he made two birdies coming home, one on the difficult 14th and one on 16, to close the gap.

Both McIlroy and Spaun kept the ball dry on 17 all week long. That is the key to winning The PLAYERS and will play a major factor in Monday's playoff. This is the first playoff since 2015 when Rickie Fowler made a birdie at 17 three times in one day. If someone can do that on Monday, they will lift the trophy.

The PLAYERS Championship playoff begins at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Golf Channel.