The PGA Tour's flagship event delivered this week as Rory McIlroy won The PLAYERS Championship. He secured his 28th PGA Tour win by beating JJ Spaun in a three-hole playoff on Monday morning. The Northern Irishman spoke with NBC's Dan Hicks on St Patrick's Day after the win, talking about how Scottie Schefflers' triumphs at The PLAYERS inspired him this week.

“Seeing what Scottie did last year, going back to back, Scottie's been on an unbelievable run and I think it's inspired all of us to try and be better,” McIlroy said. “I know I need to be better if I want to compete with him. I've knuckled down and it's nice to tie him with this.”

“Unbelievably proud. I went home last night thinking that I should have had this and been going home. But I reset and had not a great night's sleep. I made the swings I needed to today in tough conditions. I'm really happy to get it done,” McIlroy continued.

When Scheffler fired a Sunday 64 to steal The PLAYERS Championship last year, he became the first back-to-back winner in the 50-year history of the event. It took an early hole-out and a ferocious lip-out from Wyndham Clark to secure that victory, his second of nine on the year.

McIlroy watched as Scheffler motored past him in the Official World Golf Rankings and the FedEx Cup standings. Now, he has two wins before The Masters for the first time in his career. He needs one win at Augusta to complete the career Grand Slam, something only five players have ever done.

Rory McIlroy shot one over par in the three-hole aggregate playoff to beat JJ Spaun. The American sailed his tee shot on 17 into the water, leaving the door wide open for Rory. He kicked it in for his 28th career win.