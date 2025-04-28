Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have taken over the golf world in recent years. But there is no denying that Tiger Woods still moves the needle more than any player in PGA Tour history. Sadly, Woods has gone through a lot in recent months.

His mother, Kultida, passed away before the Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational. That prompted the 15-time major champion to withdraw. Not long afterward, Woods sustained an Achilles injury that is likely to keep him out of golf until 2026.

Woods' lack of playing time on the course has seen him plummet down the Official World Golf Rankings. He has dropped all the way down to No. 1,341, the lowest of his professional career, according to Golf Digest.

The drop is expected, of course. It is hard to remain relevant in the OWGR if you are not playing golf.

Fans have become accustomed to not seeing Tiger on the PGA Tour.

Woods has not played at all in 2025. Last year, the legend entered five events: the four major championships and the Genesis Invitational. The 2024 Masters was the only tournament in which Woods even reached the weekend.

In the previous four years, Tiger Woods only played in 12 total tournaments, almost all of which were major championships. He failed to leave a mark in any of them.

The last time Woods was truly relevant on the golf course was in 2019. Tiger won the Masters in stunning fashion for the 15th major title of his career. At that point, there was hope that the California native would continue to play well deep into his 40s.

But one injury and surgery after another have seemingly derailed any hope of that coming to fruition. Yet, he always finds a way to remain in the golf conversation.

In January, Woods and McIlroy launched their new tech-infused golf league, Tomorrow Golf League (TGL). The virtual league was a hit during its first season, despite both Woods and McIlroy's teams failing to miss the playoffs.

That simply goes to show that whether or not Woods is playing, he is still the most impactful person in the sport.