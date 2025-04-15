Rory McIlroy won The Masters for the first time in his career on Sunday, finishing the career Grand Slam. When it was time for the Green Jacket ceremony, another great of this era was there to slip the jacket on him. Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Masters, meaning he stuck around to watch the finish and put the jacket on McIlroy. From the RBC Heritage, Scheffler gave his thoughts on the end of the Masters, McIlroy's career, and the ceremony.

“It was such an emotional day for him. I kind of just tried to stay out of the way and basically get the jacket on without embarrassing him or myself,” Scheffler said. He's two-for-two there, successfully getting the jacket on Jon Rahm in 2023 and McIlroy this year.

“I got to watch the whole celebration, I watched the finish, and it was really cool for me to be able to see because I don't have the understanding of what it's like to be asked about the career Grand Slam, but I have a small understanding of what it's like to be asked ‘Hey you've accomplished this, but you haven't accomplished that.' It can be very taxing on people sometimes.”

“Definitely from the outside, it looked more like relief than anything.”

Can The Masters kickstart a hot run for Rory McIlroy?

As Scheffler gave these comments, he was wearing the plaid jacket players get for winning the RBC Heritage. It is a reminder that he had a historic 2024 season, winning nine times, including at The Masters and Olympics. It is easy to get wrapped up in McIlroy's victory, thinking the monkey is off his back, and predicting him to win every major. But Scheffler still looms.

Scheffler has not won yet this season, something that would have been unfathomable before Christmas. But an at-home pasta malfunction forced him to have hand surgery and miss the first few events of the year. It was clear at Augusta that he did not have his best game, and he still finished in the top five.

Scheffler and McIlroy may square off at a major this season, just as McIlroy has with LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau twice. It would create a massive conversation about legacy, as McIlroy looks to surpass Brooks Koepka with his sixth major and Scheffler looks to add his first non-Masters to his resume. If Sunday's triumph kicks McIlroy into gear, we are in for a great major season.