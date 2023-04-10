Gonzaga basketball guard Julian Strawther announced on Twitter that he is declaring for the NBA Draft after playing three seasons at the school. Here is his statement:

“Zag Nation, first I would like to thank god for blessing me with opportunities I could’ve only dreamed of, and for my family and friends who’ve always being there for me your support will never be forgotten,” Julian Strawther wrote in his statement. “My time at Gonzaga has produced some of my greatest memories and strongest relationships. I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and the entire Bulldogs staff, who have helped me grow, not only as a player, but as a man, and I’ll be forever thankful for the support that Spokane has shown the kid from the bright lights of Vegas. After talks with those closest to me, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft.”

Strawther averaged 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his third and final season with the Gonzaga basketball program. His most famous moment was the game-winning three-point shot against UCLA basketball in the Sweet 16. It was one of the most memorable games of this year’s March Madness. After defeating UCLA basketball, Strawther, Mark Few and Gonzaga went on to lose to the UConn Huskies in the Elite 8.

Mark Few will have to replace some key departures in Strawther and Drew Timme. It will be interesting to see who comes in to fill those voids, and it will be interesting to see what NBA teams think of Strawther in the draft.