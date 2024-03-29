The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Texas Longhorns. Check out our Women's March Madness odds series for our Gonzaga Texas prediction and pick. Find how to watch Gonzaga Texas.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs were a massive favorite to beat the Portland Pilots in the championship game of the West Coast Conference Tournament a few weeks ago. The Zags were a 20-point favorite, having beaten Portland by 50 points one week earlier. The outcome never should have been a debate or a conversation. Yet, in a shocking turn of events, Portland managed to score a stunning 67-66 win. Gonzaga limped into the NCAA Tournament with that moment hanging over its head. How would this team respond to a bewildering and befuddling loss to a dramatically inferior opponent?
GU answered the bell this past weekend in the NCAA Tournament. The Zags overcame a slow start to decisively beat UC Irvine. Then in the second round this past Monday, the Zags thumped Utah, a very good team from the Pac-12 which was a No. 2 NCAA Tournament seed one year ago. Gonzaga stormed into the Sweet 16 and now gets its big chance to make its first Final Four. The Zags are in their fifth Sweet 16. They hope the fifth time is a charm.
Texas is the No. 1 seed in this game. The Longhorns beat out Stanford for the fourth and final No. 1 seed in the Women's NCAA Tournament behind South Carolina, Iowa, and USC. Vic Schaefer, Texas's head coach, made two national championship games when he coached Mississippi State several years ago. Now Schaefer is trying to get the Longhorns back to the Women's Final Four. He is two wins away from doing that.
Here are the Gonzaga-Texas Women's March Madness odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Women's March Madness Odds: Gonzaga-Texas Odds
Gonzaga Bulldogs: +5.5 (-110)
Texas Longhorns: -5.5 (-110)
Over: 141.5 (-115)
Under: 141.5 (-105)
How To Watch Gonzaga vs Texas
Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT
TV: ESPN
Why Gonzaga Could Cover the Spread
The Zags played what was arguably their best game of the whole season against Utah. Keep in mind that Utah had beaten USC, UCLA, Colorado, and other quality teams in the deep and difficult Pac-12 Conference. Gonzaga threw Utah aside and won with a comfortable working margin. That sent a real message to everyone else in the country about how good GU is. Playing in Portland, Gonzaga is in its home region of the country, the Pacific Northwest. A loud, pro-Gonzaga crowd could make this a road game for Texas and give GU the momentum and adrenaline it might need to call upon in this game. Gonzaga is in a groove, and Texas will have to do some heavy lifting to knock the Zags out of that groove.
Why Texas Could Cover the Spread
This game is an event in which Gonzaga — having beaten Utah — will need to defeat a team much better than Utah. Texas is a No. 1 seed for a reason. The Longhorns looked good against Alabama this past weekend. The players are buying what the coach is selling, and that's usually an indicator that a team won't let down its guard or lose focus in really important moments and situations. Texas will have the composure to fend off any potential Gonzaga run in this game. The Longhorns will eventually take control.
Final Gonzaga-Texas Prediction & Pick
The Zags are playing well, but their next opponent is in a different league. Take Texas.
Final Gonzaga-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas -5.5