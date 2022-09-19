The Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins produced one of the best games on Sunday night. Lamar Jackson and Co. put up a good fight but in the end, it was the Dolphins who emerged with a hard-fought victory, 42-38.

Jackson took to Twitter shortly after the game to share his reaction to the nail-biter. The Ravens superstar quarterback could not help but to tip his hat to the Dolphins following their commendable performance in the win:

“Good s–t @MiamiDolphins @Ravens we gone bounce back 😈💜🖤” Jackson wrote in his tweet.

Lamar Jackson looked like he was in MVP form as he completed 21-of-29 passes for 318 yards against the Dolphins. He also had nine rushes for an additional 119 yards and a touchdown.

On the other hand, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had quite a game himself. The 24-year-old matched Jackson stride for stride, himself going 35-of-50 on his passes for 468 yards and six touchdowns. Tagovailoa led the charge for Miami as they mounted an eye-popping comeback in the second half.

It wasn’t all Tua, though, as the Dolphins defense also needs to be credited for holding Jackson back in the final frame. In the end, it resulted in Miami going 2-0 to start the new season.

For their part, the Ravens are now 1-1 following an opening-day victory against the New York Jets. It’s the New England Patriots that are up next for Jackson and Co., and they will want to bounce back in Week 3.