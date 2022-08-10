The Los Angeles Rams’ training camp has centered mainly on two things. One involves matters off the field regarding the contract status of head coach Sean McVay. The other centers on the troubling elbow injury plaguing quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The former appears to have sorted much earlier than anticipated – even earlier than when McVay acted as though they were still working to chisel out a deal a couple of weeks back. It appears as though a deal had been consummated well before that, with the Rams coach simply trying to time his contract announcement with the actually-not-done deal for Rams GM Les Snead.

The latter, on the other hand, is still an ongoing issue. It may not magically resolve itself like McVay’s contract situation appeared to do so but it’s at least trending towards the right direction for Matthew Stafford. After some earlier portions of training camp where he was even tossing lefty as to prevent any strain, Stafford has more recently been spraying the football all over the field and helping Sean McVay sleep better at night.

Sean McVay jokes he will “sleep better tonight” after watching Matthew Stafford “throw it all around the yard” today. Says Stafford has stayed on track with team’s plan. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 6, 2022

And it appears that Stafford has continued to trend towards the right direction with the latest update on his injury progress, via Rams reporter Stu Jackson: