The Los Angeles Rams were able to avoid losing Sean McVay to the broadcast booth, but their job isn’t done until they come to terms on a hefty extension with their Super Bowl-winning head coach.

But has a deal actually been consummated? That’s the question that Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio posits based off the latest ESPN feature on McVay made by Seth Wickersham.

Sean McVay hasn’t exactly been cagey when it comes to talking about his contract status, but he’s very much spoken as if the two sides have yet to come to an agreement. Just a couple of weeks back, the Rams coach emphasized how these ordeals tend to “drag on”. The tone has been quite optimistic that the two sides coming to an agreement is simply a matter of time – and by the sound of at least one part of the ESPN feature, it might be because it’s already a done deal:

“Months after that morning, as he sits at a table and describes it, McVay is certain of one thing: If they had lost to the Bengals, he definitely wouldn’t have this new house. Would Amazon have courted a two-time Super Bowl loser, offering a booth job for $20 million a year, after word on the street was that he had finally burned himself out coaching? McVay isn’t convinced. Either way, he wasn’t ready to leave his job, and he received a raise.”

The last bit isn’t exactly shocking news in of itself. There was utmost certainty that Sean McVay would get a gargantuan increase in pay after achieving the exact end result teams pay coaches top-dollar for. But referring to it as “received” as if it’s already been done is at least a little bit suspicious. The Rams already have a history of keeping new extensions for their coaches under wraps. Perhaps