Even when the Chicago Bears win, they still find a way to lose. A day after the team definitively earned their first victory in 15 games, the organization is admitting it was terribly wrong about Chase Claypool.

Chicago traded the former wide receiver standout and a seventh-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a sixth-rounder, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This comes 11 months after the team doled out a hefty second-rounder to obtain his services from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ouch! Ryan Poles has encouragingly been active since he took over the Bears front office, but he massively overestimated Claypool's ability to meet his ceiling.

The second-year general manager is not alone, though. Many people, myself included, falsely believed that the former Notre dame star was worth acquiring because of his natural gifts and tantalizing promise. A lack of discipline and work ethic have long been speculated as the reasons for his downward decline, following a productive rookie 2020-21 season with Pittsburgh. Despite its efforts, Chicago was unable to turn him around.

This short-lived union was an abject failure, opening the team up to even further ridicule. The question is, however, could the Bears have made things work? Or is Claypool beyond reclamation? The Dolphins are paying little to obtain the answer to that question, but they could still be the latest team to be duped by the allure of potential.

While the player in question might not be incredibly relevant right now, this is an intriguing deal that warrants further analysis. Let's hand out our grades for the Chase Claypool trade.

🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Bears are trading WR Chase Claypool to the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. This ends a prolonged drama and gives Claypool a fresh start. They have tried to trade him since last week after he was a healthy scratch. Now, everyone moves on. pic.twitter.com/RKJHrllA1T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2023

Bears trade grade: C

This move is tricky to assess from the Chicago side of things. Claypool recorded just 18 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown in 10 games with the team, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, so getting anything back should be considered a definite positive. But I just can't allow myself to look at this trade in a vacuum.

That's right, I'm going to be that guy. The Bears gave up what eventually became the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft (Joey Porter Jr.) for a struggling receiver last November. The Steelers somehow accrued more return value than Claypool was initially worth when they used the No. 49 overall selection on him in 2020. This was an ill-advised gamble from the start.

Yes, I understand that the time for skewering Poles and company for overpaying was last year, but it just doesn't feel right to ignore context when assigning a grade for Friday's trade. His value frighteningly depreciated while his usage steadily decreased. Questions about character only increased, as it quickly became clear that this once hopeful talent would not break out in the Windy City.

Given Claypool's current trajectory, securing a sixth-round pick is commendable. But throwing in a seventh-rounder feels unnecessary. Moreover, I can't reward the Bears with anything higher than a C based on how the last year transpired.

Dolphins trade grade: B

The fact that another team is willingly taking a chance on Chase Claypool just shows the perceived level of promise surrounding him. While Miami did not exactly break the bank with its trade package, we have reached the point where surrendering any asset for this wild card is considered a risk.

A 2025 sixth-round selection is not going to help the 3-1 Dolphins climb higher up the AFC hierarchy at this moment, so dealing it away is perfectly sound. But there are other areas of need which the future pick could have addressed. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle form arguably the scariest wide receiver duo in the NFL, and while depth is a concern, bolstering up the defense might be wiser.

Those are the cons. The pros? There is probably no better place Claypool could have wound up than Miami. Head coach Mike McDaniel is an offensive innovator who has proven adept at maximizing his players' strengths. That might be easier to do with two speedsters like Hill and Waddle, but his new weapon also has a visible advantage that should be utilized. He said as much, per King of Phinland.

Mike McDaniel on what stands out to him about Chase Claypool: “You guys want me to say it don’t you?

He’s fast, it’s cool.”😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QTsMRjDB5g — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) October 6, 2023

At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Claypool is an ideal red-zone target. He caught nine touchdowns in his rookie campaign but hasn't exceeded two in a season since. If a known player's coach like McDaniel could fully motivate the Canadian-born athlete, then the Dolphins will have yet another offensive X-factor.

Last chance for Chase Claypool?

Few players get a second second chance, especially when they are considered “difficult.” This receiver cannot take his new landing spot for granted. Block out the distractions, ignore the critics and leave everything on the practice field. That is easier said than done, of course, but it is the only path forward.

Although Claypool can not erase his past struggles, he can diminish them by stepping up in South Beach. The Bears got their fill of this roller coaster ride, but the Dolphins are better equipped to weather its turbulence and work out the kinks. The rest is on him.