One week into NFL free agency, and the whole league is nearly turned upside down. It's been a busy week for all 32 teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have made 15 signings thus far.
Two of those signings ended up being their dynamic duo of quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans. It was those two who helped the Buccaneers win their third straight NFC South title last season. With a fourth as their next goal, they'll look to build upon last year's team with free agency.
Let's look at how the Buccaneers are shaping up with all their signings after one week of free agency, giving each a grade.
Baker Mayfield, QB
There was really no better option for either party in this case, as Baker Mayfield looked the best of his entire career in a Buccaneers uniform. His re-signing made perfect sense. He entered last season with little to no hype surrounding him, having to replace Tom Brady of all quarterbacks. But then he came out and surprised everyone and made himself a legit threat to opponents. He finished top 10 in passing yards (4,044), completions (364), and touchdowns thrown (28). With potentially three more years (at least two), that gives the Bucs some time to figure out their next move at the position and focus on other things in the draft.
Grade: A
Mike Evans, WR
Mike Evans had a career-type season last year, taking a liking to his new quarterback in Mayfield. He finished the season with a career-best 13 touchdowns. He now has at least two more seasons with the Buccaneers, with $35 million of a $52 million contract guaranteed. Getting Mayfield back keeps Tampa Bay in contention for next season, especially in the lowly NFC South. The only concern for Evans is if and when he'll start to show a drop-off in his production. He'll be 31 when the season starts.
Grade: A
Bryce Hall, CB
Looking for an outside corner, the Buccaneers signed Bryce Hall from the Jets. Tampa Bay likely saw his durability, playing in 17 games last season and staying relatively injury-free throughout his career. He'll be competing with Zyon McCollum.
Grade: B
Jordan Whitehead, S
Jordan Whitehead brings a lot of things to the table for the Buccaneers. With him, you have a proven player that knows their system well, spending the first four years of his career in Tampa Bay. But he also had a stellar season last year with the Jets, coming away with four interceptions and 97 total tackles.
Grade: A
John Wolford, QB
The Buccaneers are re-signing John Wolford to be one of Mayfield's backups. Plus, he's said to know new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's system really well when they were both with the Rams.
Grade: A
Ben Bredeson, OG
Ben Bredeson is perhaps one of the more versatile offensive linemen in the NFL, having snaps at center and both guard positions. He started all but one game last year for the Giants. With his versatility, Bredeson could earn himself a starting position or be a rotational backup. Either way, both are needed and valuable.
Grade: A
Justin Skule, OT
It's hard to say what Justin Skule brings to the table based on last season, where he had just 19 total snaps between the offense and special teams in the regular season. When he's in the game, he's mostly known for his run blocking.
Grade: D
Sua Opata, OG
Likely to be another piece of the offensive line depth is Sua Opata, who proved to be successful for his pass blocking. He started in six games, playing 132 snaps at left guard and 384 at right guard.
Grade: B
Lavonte David, LB
Coming back for a 13th season will be Lavonte David, who has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers. With Devin White out, the 34-year-old is set to have a much bigger role this season. His stability to the defense, experience, and overall production make this a solid signing for Tampa Bay.
Grade: A-
Chase Edmonds, RB
Coming back for another season to be RB2 is Chase Edmonds. As the backup last season, he had 176 yards on 49 carries at 3.6 yards per carry. He'll be there once again to back up Rachaad White.
Grade: B-
Chase McLaughlin, K
Kind of a no-brainer for the Buccaneers to bring back their kicker who went 29-for-31 in field goals, including 7-for-8 at 50 yards-plus, while going a perfect 33-for-33 in extra points.
Grade: A+
Greg Gaines, DT
The Buccaneers bring back Greg Gaines to maintain depth on the interior of the defense.
Grade: B
Deven Thompkins, WR
Deven Thompkins finds himself back on the Buccaneers after playing in all 17 games last year. He was able to finish the season with 17 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 25 punts for 234 yards.
Grade: B
Brandon Walton, OT
Brandon Walton has little playing time and will hope to find himself a backup role after playing in just 15 total games and 234 snap counts in his career.
Grade: D-
Tavierre Thomas, CB
Tavierre Thomas signs a one-year deal where he likely will be a major part of the special teams unit, but he could also find some time as a slot corner where he played some time at while with the Texans.
Grade: C