With the NFL preseason finally here, rookie quarterbacks — including top-pick Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears — got a chance to show what they can do in live action. Some got more extensive looks than others. And here are the grades for Williams and all of the 2024 NFL Draft first-round rookie quarterbacks preseason debuts.

Preseason can be a difficult time for evaluation. Sometimes players look better against second- and third-team opponents. And when the lights come on for real, they struggle against the best of the best.

But with the information currently at hand. Here's the grade for the six first-round rookie quarterbacks.

Bears QB Caleb Williams doesn't disappoint

Excitement certainly didn’t diminish as Williams turned in a 4-for-7 performance for 95 yards in a 33-6 win over the Bills.

“It’s good for him,” head coach Matt Eberflus said, according to essentiallysports.com. “It’s the fruits of his labor. He’s been working his tail off for 15 practices.”

GRADE: A

Commanders' Jayden Daniels puts up solid first-game effort

Jayden Daniels – Washington Commanders

Baby steps were part of the process for Daniels, who completed 2 of 3 passes for 45 yards in a 20-17 loss to the Jets.

Commanders’ head coach Dan Quinn said Daniels looked solid.

“Jayden, I thought had just a real command of things,” Quinn said, according to bleacherrport.com. “It was a great first day for (Daniels).”

GRADE: A-minus (a little ding for Daniels' lack of opportunity)

Drake Maye – New England Patriots

It’s not easy to give Maye a grade because he didn’t get much of an opportunity to showcase anything. Maye went 2 for 3 for 19 yards, and both of the completions were short throws.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said the team didn’t plan to use Maye much.

“Get him in there for one series, turn it into the (Bailey) Zappe and Joe (Milton) show,” said Mayo, according to si.com. “(Maye will) have plenty of opportunity to go against the two other teams before the regular season.”

GRADE: B-minus (not much to see here, folks)

Michael Penix Jr. – Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons thrust Penix Jr. into the spotlight and he responded by completing 9 of 16 passes for 104 yards with no scores or picks.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said the team got a little excited about throwing the ball with Penix behind center.

“We got a little pass-happy with him, obviously being our first-round quarterback, but it was fun seeing him go out there and execute some of the pass plays and get some of that stuff done,” Morris told atlantafalcons.com. “It was a pretty good night for him, and I was pleased by what he was able to do.”

GRADE: B-plus (maybe with an up arrow)

Vikings' JJ McCarthy stands out

J.J. McCarthy – Minnesota Vikings

Looking confident and comfortable, McCarthy hit on 11 of 17 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as the Vikings defeated the Raiders, 24-23.

The debut turned enough heads to make Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell defend his decision to keep Sam Darnold in the first-team slot at quarterback. But O’Connell said the deep pass for a touchdown to Trishton Jackson looked great.

“I thought the go ball was beautiful,” O'Connell said to vikings.com “Trishton did a great job closing the space, stepping on the corner's toes and slipping by him. And J.J. … trusting him to go to the spot. Beautiful throw.

“And then the second touchdown to Trent, really off of a hard play-action. Started to feel them, you know, fit gaps a little quicker and thought we could maybe get an easy one over the top, but you've still got to hit it. Once again, comes off the fake, eyes up, one hitch, ball out. So, really positive.”

GRADE: A (very solid, but the interception counts)

Bo Nix – Denver Broncos

It’s easy to say Nix had a superb effort in a 34-30 win over the Colts. He connected on 15 of 21 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. His passer rating finished at 102.3, and he carried three times for 17 yards.

Even more impressive, Nix finished 4 for 5 for 50 yards on third downs. This was easily the most impressive performance of any rookie quarterback. But Nix had the advantage of one of the longest leashes for his debut.

GRADE: A-plus (Broncos' fans should be excited).