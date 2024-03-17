The Seattle Seahawks inked their star defensive lineman Leonard Williams to a three-year $64.5 million deal. Seattle acquired Williams at the 2023 trade deadline for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
The 29-year-old is an elite defensive lineman, and it was pivotal for the Seahawks to bring him back. Williams thrives as both a run stopper and a pass rusher, making him a key cog in Seattle's defense after they acquired him.
Seattle narrowly missed the playoffs in the 2023 season and is looking to reload for the 2024 campaign. They started off the offseason by parting ways with head coach Pete Carroll, who served as the coach for 14 seasons. Carroll moved into an advisor and executive vice president role to remain within the Seahawks organization.
To replace Carroll as head coach, Seattle hired Mike Macdonald, who served as the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator last season.
The players like the 36-year-old Macdonald and his acumen should help the Seahawks improve defensively. Williams will be a core piece of Macdonald's defense, which makes this re-signing even more impactful.
The Seahawks have made some other additions in free agency to their defense. They have added a new linebacker pair after losing Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks in free agency. Seattle replaced them with Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker.
Seattle also added a new safety, veteran Rayshawn Jenkins, on a two-year deal. While Jenkins's signing helps, safety is still a position of need. They cut Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams prior to free agency.
Williams has been the best free agency move for Seattle thus far.
With that said, let's grade Leonard Williams' three-year $64.5 million contract with the Seahawks.
Grading Seahawks' Leonard Williams's contract
Although Seattle is paying Williams a lot of money, that is the price for a top defensive lineman. Williams proved his worth in the 2023 season, as he ranked third in most pressures and third in run stops among players lining up in a three-tech alignment.
His 30 pressures and 26 run stops show that he is a game-wrecker and a piece to build a defense around. Alongside the stats on the field, Williams has also bought into the team culture, via team reporter Jon Boyle.
“I loved the fans here, the 12s really go crazy. I love this area, I love being back with some familiar faces, and I'm also just excited about the trajectory of the team,” Williams said. “I feel like we're on the right path and we've got all the right things going, and I'm glad to be a part of that for the next few years.”
Williams is a fan of the hiring of their new head coach, Macdonald.
“I'm excited about Mike. He obviously had the No. 1 defense in the country last year, and he's a young coach, which I like a lot,” Williams said. “I feel like he's going to be able to relate to the players, and I'm excited to see what he brings to the defense.”
Williams can play a similar role as he did in the 2023 season in a three-tech alignment. Macdonald's defense with Baltimore had Justin Madubuike as a crucial piece, playing in a three-tech alignment.
Macdonald will bring over his scheme, allowing Williams to continue his elite play and thrive. The three-year deal pays the 29-year-old what he is worth now as one of the best interior defensive linemen.
The Seahawks have more work to do, but their future looks bright with a new coach.
Grade: B+