The Indianapolis Colts have a bright future ahead of them with a well-constructed roster. Indianapolis narrowly missed the playoffs in 2023, with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson only appearing in four games due to a shoulder injury.
First-year head coach Shane Steichen did a phenomenal job and will look to build upon it in his second campaign. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew played well in Richardson's absence last season, making it to his first Pro Bowl. However, Minshew is a free agent, and Richardson is the quarterback for the future of the franchise.
With Richardson on track to return, the Colts need to focus on building a core around him. In four games last season, Richardson completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The dual-threat quarterback rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns.
Indianapolis needs to work on adding quality receiving options for their young quarterback. They franchise-tagged Michael Pittman Jr., allowing for long-term contract negotiations to continue with their top wideout. Outside of Pittman, the Colts have star running back Jonathan Taylor as their only other proven weapon. Indianapolis needs to add a receiver or tight end to the group to help their offense become an elite unit for years to come.
With that said, here is the perfect NFL trade the Colts must complete in the 2024 offseason.
Colts trade up for a wide receiver in 2024 NFL Draft
Colts receive: ninth overall pick and third-round pick
Bears receive: 15th overall pick and second-round pick
Indianapolis has emphasized making their offense more explosive. While Pittman is a talented receiver, the offense lacks a deep threat who can create explosive plays. Trading up to the ninth overall pick would give them a chance to draft one of the best receivers in the class.
Marvin Harrison Jr. would likely be taken already, but Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze could be available. Nabers and Odunze are explosive players who the Colts desperately need.
This trade would move the Bears down a few spots in the draft while also moving up them from a third-round pick to a second-round pick. Indianapolis could benefit tremendously from this deal, putting them in a position to add a big-play threat on offense. This would help Richardson develop into a great quarterback.
Nabers is coming off an All-American season at LSU, hauling in 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 20-year-old receiver is highly skilled, with an NFL comparison to Justin Jefferson, according to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. He has elite speed and acceleration, making him a tough cover for defensive backs. With his leaping ability and speed, Nabers is a great target downfield.
An alternative option at receiver is Odunze. Odunze had a phenomenal season at the University of Washington in 2023, with 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown. The 21-year-old was compared to Larry Fitzgerald by NFL.com and thrived at the NFL Combine, raising his draft stock. The 6'3 receiver has solid speed and great ball skills and can also make contested catches down the field.
Nabers and Odunze should both be on Indianapolis' draft board.
The Colts have a quality core in place, but aren't at the level of top AFC contenders yet. Trading up in the draft to take one of the top wideouts would help Richardson and the offense blossom in 2024 and beyond.