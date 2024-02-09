The Spurs looked to the future by trading Doug McDermott to the Pacers at the deadline.

Take Two. Four and half years after he spurned the San Antonio Spurs, Marcus Morris is now reportedly set to get bought out by the Silver and Black. The 13-year veteran is part of a three-team deal with the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers that includes a 2029 second round pick and cash considerations in exchange for sharpshooter Doug McDermott, who's headed to Indianapolis.

The Spurs entered the trade deadline with plenty of question marks. However, their McDermott deal is more of a nightmare scenario.

Doug McDermott's feelings about San Antonio

McDermott made his love for the Spurs known prior to the trade deadline. He also made it a point to mention San Antonio's potential around Victor Wembanyama.

“Just seeing all the success that everyone's had come through this organization, whether it's players and coaches and executives, it's a special place to be,” the now former Spur said on Monday. “Just being here two and a half years, I sometimes pinch myself that I get to get coached by Pop and see R.C. Buford every day, and all these legends in the building. It's pretty special.”

In talking about wanting to live in the city “forever,” the former Creighton star also admitted to ClutchPoints that, to a certain extent, he expected to get traded.

W/trade deadline approaching, given how his game fits what contenders need, asked Doug McDermott if he almost expects to get ‘the call’ “Shooting’s at a premium…I can do it with best of them. At the same time…think there’s a lot of potential in the future here”

Because it seemed likely that the best the Spurs could hope for in return for the ten-year veteran was a low draft pick, it made sense to hold on to McDermott given his specifics. He has a complete understanding of the bigger picture and definitively knew his role in San Antonio. He was liked as well as respected. And he was one the few players on the roster who could shoot it.

Reasons to trade McDermott

In his third season with the Spurs, McDermott was averaging 15.2 minutes per game, which marks the lowest since his rookie season when he averaged 8.9 minutes per contest. His six points per game were also the lowest of his pro career since 2014-2015.

A role player already long in the tooth by NBA standards, it's legitimate to ask how effective the 32 year-old might be in years to come. And for the Spurs, that's the most important question. Especially with Wemby in the fold, every move the franchise makes comes with two eyes on the future.

That they've only won ten games this season as we near the All-Star break provides another reason why no move is solely about the present.

Final Grade on the McDermott trade

In analyzing the trade for the Spurs, Morris' involvement provides an interesting side note. The 6-foot-8 forward verbally agreed to join San Antonio as a free agent in the summer of 2019, prompting the organization to trade sharpshooter Davis Bertans in order to make room.

Morris then reneged on his word and signed with the New York Knicks. It's expected the Spurs will buy out the 34-year-old Morris before he plays a single game for them.

In the end, could the Spurs have received more for McDermott? Realistically, not much better. So, they got a player they'll let go and a draft pick that won't be a major factor in another deal and if they keep the pick, it'll be used five years from now on a player who likely won't make the roster.

All that ambiguity in return for man who praised every aspect of the city and the team that just shipped him away.

Grade: D