The Minnesota Vikings were at the forefront of free agency throughout the offseason. They appeared to be in a vulnerable position since the end of the 2023 season because starting quarterback Kirk Cousins was no longer under contract and edge rusher Danielle Hunter was also on track to become a free agent.
General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell were obviously aware of both situations, and it seemed clear that they wanted both players back. However, they did not want to overpay for Cousins and when he received a 4-year, $180 million deal from the Atlanta Falcons, they were not going to come close to that kind of offer. As a result, Cousins has moved to the NFC South team after spending the last six seasons with the Vikings.
It is unlikely that the Vikings had such a limitation on Hunter, but the the Houston Texans signed him anyway.
Vikings rebound with key signings
The Vikings appeared to be prepared for the possibility of losing two of their stars. They made several major signings of their own to combat their losses. Whether they will counteract those signings will be determined in the upcoming season.
QB Sam Darnold
After losing Cousins, the Vikings brought in Sam Darnold as a stop-gap measure to fill their QB1 position. Darnold signed a one-year, $10 million contract and that outlaw is basically a bargain-basement price for a starting NFL quarterback.
The belief is that Darnold will be a placeholder for a rookie quarterback the Vikings will select in April. They have the Nos. 11 and 23 picks in the first round of the draft, and there's a likelihood they will combine those picks in an effort to move up in the draft.
If they select after the top three quarterbacks are taken, they could end up with J.J. McCarthy of Michigan.
No matter who is selected, that rookie will have to reach a certain level before he takes over the starting position. Darnold will have that position until the rookie is ready to take over.
The Vikings are not expecting Darnold to perform at an All-Pro level, but they will need him to be competent.
Darnold has had several good games over his career, but he has not been consistent. The belief here is Darnold can be an adequate quarterback, so he earns a grade of C-plus.
RB Aaron Jones
There has been a game of musical chairs in the NFC North at the running back slot. The Vikings were able to open a seat for Jones, who had previously been with the Packers.
This could be a very solid move for the Vikings, who were unhappy with their running game each of the last two seasons. Dalvin Cook had too many negative yardage plays in 2022 and Alexander Mattison did not do the job to O'Connell's satisfaction last year.
Jones was in the lineup for just 11 regular-season games last year due to injury issues, but he was on top of his game in the postseason when he ran for more than 100 yards in games against the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.
If Jones can stay healthy throughout the season, the Vikings should have a solid upgrade at the RB position, so this signing earns a grade of B-plus.
OLBs Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel
After losing Hunter, Adofo-Mensah wanted to make sure the Vikings had solid pass rushers they could depend on.
They appear to have done that by bringing in Greenard and Van Ginkel. Both were major assets for the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins, respectively.
Greenard had 52 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 1 forced fumble last year. The 26-year-old checks in at 6-3 and 263 pounds, and has the kind of quickness and power to be an impact player.
Van Ginkel had a solid all-around year for the Dolphins. He had 69 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 8 passes defensed, 1 interception that he returned for a touchdown and 1 fumble recovery.
Both players appear to be the kind that defensive coordinator Brian Flores will be able to depend on throughout the 2024 season. The signings of Greenard and Van Ginkel earn the Vikings a grade of A-minus.
LB Blake Cashman
In addition to getting the outside pass rushers who can make big plays, the Vikings also made another dependable addition when they signed Cashman away from the Texans.
Cashman proved to be one of the best tacklers on the team as he finished the season with 106 stops and 9 tackles for loss. He also had 2.0 sacks, 5 passes defensed and 1 fumble recovery.
The 2023 season was clearly the best of the 27-year-old's four NFL seasons, and the Vikings have every reason to believe he will only get better from this point. Give this signing a grade of B-plus.