The Atlanta Falcons added former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins recently and now Cousins is speaking out. The ex-Michigan State Spartan and Viking has just one playoff win under his belt but just signed a mega deal with the Falcons that has left millions of people wondering just why and how it all went down.
The Vikings sent a heartwarming message to the Cousins camp after the move was finalized. His $180 million contract made NFL history.
Cousins is now a wanted man, but that's just the way he likes it. Expectations are expected to be high in Atlanta, and now Cousins is explaining exactly why he made the choice he did.
Cousins' Reasons for Leaving Minnesota
Cousins laid out the reasons he left the Vikings in an article posted by NFL.com. According to Cousins, the main reasons boiled down to familiarity and security.
“I think in Minnesota, it was trending over the last couple offseasons to being somewhat year-to-year,” Cousins said about the decision-making process. “As we talked with Atlanta, it felt like this was a place where, if I play at the level I expect to play, then I can retire a Falcon. That was something that really excited me and that's certainly the goal. You've got to earn the right to do that, but that was exciting to feel like I could get that opportunity here.”
Falcons Head Coach Cited As Reason for Signing
Falcons Coach Raheem Morris impressed Cousins in a previous stop he said. Judging by Cousins' comments, Falcons fans should be excited about the future of the team with Morris at the controls.
“Raheem, I was around for two years in Washington and was just so impressed with him as our DB coach,” Cousins stated.
“He would walk down the hall to the quarterback meeting in OTAs. I was a rookie and didn't know what was normal, but that wasn't normal to me before that and wasn't normal after. But for a DB coach to walk down the hall — now looking back when that room was Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, Mike McDaniel, Sean McVay, he had good reason to be walking down the hall. But I would put him right in that category.”