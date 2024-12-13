The New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers shook up the MLB offseason with a trade that sent elite closer Devin Williams to New York in exchange for left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes, prospect Caleb Durbin, and cash considerations. While the deal addresses immediate needs for the Yankees and long-term concerns for the Brewers, its implications are significant for both teams. Let’s grade the trade from each side and explore the reasoning behind those assessments.

Yankees grade: A-

The Yankees were in the market for a reliable late-inning arm after losing closer Clay Holmes to free agency and watching their bullpen falter during the regular season. Devin Williams, a two-time All-Star and one of the most dominant relievers in baseball, fills that need perfectly. His 1.83 career ERA and devastating changeup, known as “The Airbender,” make him one of the best bullpen arms in the league. Williams has thrived in both setup and closing roles, offering the Yankees flexibility and stability at the back end of their bullpen.

Williams’ 2024 season was limited due to a stress fracture in his back, but he still posted an impressive 1.25 ERA with 14 saves in 22 games after his return. His postseason struggles—including surrendering a critical home run to Pete Alonso in the NL Wild Card Series—were a blemish, but they don’t overshadow his track record of dominance.

From the Yankees’ perspective, this trade is a win-now move. With a loaded roster that includes recent additions like Max Fried, the team is clearly gunning for another World Series run. Parting with Nestor Cortes was a necessary cost, especially given his diminished value after injuries and inconsistent performances over the past two seasons. While intriguing due to his speed and versatility, Caleb Durbin was not a cornerstone prospect.

The primary risk for the Yankees is Williams’ short-term contract, as he will become a free agent after the 2025 season. However, the team’s willingness to spend big in free agency makes them a strong candidate to retain him. Adding Williams solidifies their bullpen and enhances their championship odds, making this a smart and calculated move.

Brewers grade: C

The Brewers’ decision to trade Devin Williams is less about his performance and more about financial realities. Milwaukee has operated under strict payroll constraints, and Williams’ rising salary—projected at $7.7 million in arbitration for 2025—was deemed too costly for a closer. By trading him now, the Brewers avoided in-season distractions and extracted value from an asset they were unlikely to keep beyond next season.

Milwaukee’s return package includes left-hander Nestor Cortes and prospect Caleb Durbin. Cortes, an All-Star in 2022, brings experience and upside to a rotation that has lacked depth. However, his recent struggles with injuries and inconsistency raise questions about his ability to return to form. In 2024, Cortes posted a respectable 3.77 ERA but faltered in high-pressure situations, including a disastrous outing in the World Series.

Caleb Durbin, a speedy and versatile infielder, adds organizational depth but is not considered a top-tier prospect. His potential to contribute at the major league level remains uncertain, though his stolen base prowess and defensive versatility are assets.

While the Brewers secured some value for Williams, the return feels underwhelming for a pitcher of his caliber. Milwaukee has historically excelled at developing and maximizing the value of their bullpen arms, but losing a closer as elite as Williams without receiving a top prospect or a proven MLB star in return is a tough pill to swallow. The trade signals a shift toward financial prudence rather than championship ambition, which may frustrate fans eager for the team to build on its recent playoff appearances.

Trade analysis

From a broader perspective, this trade highlights the differing priorities of the Yankees and Brewers. The Yankees, as perennial contenders with deep pockets, are unafraid to spend resources for immediate upgrades. Williams addresses a glaring need and positions the team as a World Series favorite.

The Brewers, on the other hand, are operating within financial constraints that limit their ability to retain high-priced talent. By trading Williams, they gain flexibility and avoid overcommitting to a closer. However, the return package lacks the impact players needed to inspire confidence in their long-term strategy.

In the end, this trade is a clear win for the Yankees, who strengthen their bullpen for a championship push. For the Brewers, it’s a mixed bag that underscores the challenges of competing on a tight budget. Only time will tell if this deal pays off for Milwaukee, but for now, the Yankees appear to have made a decisive upgrade.