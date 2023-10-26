Grambling State University President Rick Gallot has been selected as the new President of the University of Louisiana System, per a statement by the system obtained by HBCU Pulse. The decision was made unanimously by the Board of Supervisors during a meeting on Wednesday. Dr. Gallot will assume his new role on January 1, succeeding Dr. Jim Henderson, who was appointed as the President of Louisiana Tech University.

UL board chair Liz Pierre said of Gallot's appointment, “Rick’s long career of servant leadership to our state prepared him well for this role. After thoughtful consideration, the Board believes President Gallot is best positioned to lead the University of Louisiana System to new heights in the coming years.”

Gallot graduated from Grambling and earned a Bachelor of Arts in History. He also obtained a juris doctorate from Southern University School of Law. Currently, he is pursuing a doctorate of organizational leadership from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. Additionally, he has completed leadership training from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to serve the students, faculty, staff and Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System,” Gallot said of his appointment. “The sense of Systemness created by Dr. Henderson is something I look forward to carrying on by leveraging the collective strength of 90,000 students as the driver of higher education in the state of Louisiana.”

During his tenure as Grambling's 10th President, Gallot led the institution through a period of remarkable growth, achieving new enrollment records and significantly improving the institution's fiscal health score by 200 percent. His leadership has been instrumental in positioning Grambling State University for success.

Details about the search for Gallot's replacement at Grambling will be announced at a later date. T