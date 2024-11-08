Beyoncé reigns supreme among the 2025 Grammy nominees, with her album “Cowboy Carter” and its breakout singles earning her 11 nods — her personal best, surpassing even the heights she reached in 2009. Following her lead, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone each racked up seven nominations, while Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift each secured six. The competition in this year's Grammys marks a significant moment for women in music, as Beyoncé, Swift, Eilish, Roan, and Carpenter all dominate the top three categories — Record, Song, and Album of the Year.

The Grammys’ official awards night will be held on February 2, 2025, at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, honoring tracks and albums released from September 16, 2023, through August 30, 2024. With this highly competitive field, 2025 promises a night of unexpected twists, memorable performances, and potentially record-breaking wins. Below, we've compiled a list of the nominees across the main categories, highlighting the star-studded lineup that will shape this year’s Grammy night.

Category Highlights and Notable Nominations

In the Record of the Year race, Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ’Em” and Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” stand as strong contenders, with Kendrick Lamar’s introspective “Not Like Us” and Taylor Swift’s collaboration with Post Malone on “Fortnight” also sparking fan anticipation. Similarly, the Album of the Year category brings powerhouse productions with André 3000’s “New Blue Sun,” Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter,” and Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” as well as innovative entries from Sabrina Carpenter and Jacob Collier. Each album reflects the distinct creative vision of its artist, promising a tightly contested battle for the top album honor.

In the Song of the Year lineup, Kendrick Lamar's thought-provoking “Not Like Us” stands alongside Beyoncé’s lively “Texas Hold ’Em” and Taylor Swift’s poetic “Fortnight.” New and seasoned songwriters alike bring their best, making it a compelling competition for this prestigious songwriting award.

Meanwhile, the Best New Artist category sees emerging talents like Benson Boone and Khruangbin vying against breakout stars Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. This category is often seen as an early marker of long-term Grammy success, adding an extra layer of interest to an already dynamic group. For the full list of 90+ categories, you can find them here.

Full List of Main Category Nominees

Record of the Year

“Now and Then” – The Beatles

“Texas Hold ’Em” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“360” – Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Album of the Year

“New Blue Sun” – André 3000

“Cowboy Carter” – Beyoncé

“Short n’ Sweet” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Brat” – Charli XCX

“Djesse Vol. 4” – Jacob Collier

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” – Billie Eilish

“The Rise And Fall of a Midwest Princess” – Chappell Roan

“The Tortured Poets Department” – Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish

“Die With a Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Texas Hold ’Em” – Beyoncé

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Bodyguard” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple” – Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

Best Rock Album

“Happiness Bastards” – The Black Crowes

“Romance” – Fontaines D.C.

“Saviors” – Green Day

“Tangk” – Idles

“Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam

“Hackney Diamonds” – The Rolling Stones

“No Name” – Jack White

Best R&B Song

“After Hours” – Kehlani

“Burning” – Tems

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Coco Jones

“Ruined Me” – Muni Long

“Saturn” – SZA

Best R&B Album

“11:11 (Deluxe)” – Chris Brown

“Vantablack” – Lalah Hathaway

“Revenge” – Muni Long

“Algorithm” – Lucky Daye

“Coming Home” – Usher

Best Rap Song

“Asteroids” – Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy

“Carnival” – ¥$ featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti

“Like That” – Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla

Best Rap Album

“Might Delete Later” – J. Cole

“The Auditorium, Vol. 1” – Common and Pete Rock

“Alligator Bites Never Heal” – Doechii

“The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)” – Eminem

“We Don’t Trust You” – Future and Metro Boomin

Best Country Album

“Cowboy Carter” – Beyoncé

“F-1 Trillion” – Post Malone

“Deeper Well” – Kacey Musgraves

“Higher” – Chris Stapleton

“Whirlwind” – Lainey Wilson

These top nominations hint at a thrilling Grammy night filled with landmark wins, show-stopping performances, and potentially history-making moments. Tune in this February to witness the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony, as music’s biggest night returns with its familiar mix of excitement, surprise, and prestige.