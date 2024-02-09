Taylor Swift brought Lana Del Rey to the stage after accepting her 4th Album of the Year at the Grammys; and she was right to do so.

Taylor Swift bringing Lana Del Rey to the Grammys' stage after accepting her Album of the Year award gained mixed criticisms. However, the truth is, Swift was right to bring her all along.

Music influence

Over the years, Swift has been vocal about Del Rey's influence on her music. Grammys or not, Lana is always part of her speeches. Now—it's undeniable that Swift has her creative originality. But some of the songs on her albums undeniably reflect Del Rey's influence.

For one, releasing folklore and evermore. These indie albums wouldn't have been born if it were not for Swift appreciating indie artists. And at the top of her favorites is Lana Del Rey, perhaps Bon Iver too, and The National.

If you're not convinced enough, let's go back to 1989. Wildest Dreams carries a similar tune to Del Rey's ‘Without You.' Just a little less pop.

Obviously, Lana's influence doesn't mean vocal range too. Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey will always be different in that category. Their genre, however, can overlap multiple times.

Midnights Collaborator

Here's an unpopular opinion; if you had ‘Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' as your Album of the Year winner, then Midnights should be second.

Lana Del Rey did not just have a feature on Midnights. She was also a producer. In a way, the mind behind her album is also behind Swift's, Unfortunately, due to Grammys changing the rules, she won't be bringing home a trophy.

But what can she get close to is setting foot on the stage. Along with producers Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk. Not only did she join them, Swift also thanked her. In front of their music peers and perhaps, Grammy voters too.

Respect for Lana Del Rey's Craft

Not a lot of people will be convinced of those two reasons. But here's another reason why Swift was right to bring Del Rey on the Grammys' stage. Respect for her craft.

There has been circulations on TikTok that the reason why Lana has not won a Grammy yet is because of her art in her early career. Depicting older white men as opportunists of young women. Unfortunately, these demographics dominate Grammy voters.

You can say it's a personal grudge against Del Rey, and not her creativity.

But Taylor Swift bringing Lana on stage is a huge slap to those who did not vote for her album. It's Swift putting Lana out there and it's much more than she puts herself as an indie artist.

Can Lana Del Rey win a Grammy in the future?

That being said, we can only hope Swift bringing Del Rey out at the Grammys will sway voters to her side. Surely, Swift does not control what the voters will like. But it's a testament that a 4-time Album of the Year winner is being inspired by Lana Del Rey.

As for those criticisms at Swift, no matter what she do, the Taylor-shaped hole in their ethics will remain. But at the end of the day, they don't know the artists they're throwing sticks at. Not Swift, not Lana Del Rey, not Celine Dion.

For healthier options, they can stream both Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's album in the future instead.