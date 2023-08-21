A huge part of Gran Turismo is Jann Mardenborough (played by Archie Madekwe) and the role music plays in his life.

Throughout the film, Mardenborough is seen listening to Kenny G on repeat. Speaking to Mardenborough prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, ClutchPoints asked if there were any other artists that he keeps in the rotation.

Very decisively, Mardenborough said, “George Michael.”

Madekwe, who was sitting next to Mardenborough, laughed and said, “I love George Michael, but that is not who I thought you were gonna say.”

When it came to Madekwe, his answer was just as surprising.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I listen to a lot of classical music,” he revealed. “Ludovico Einaudi to Alexis Ffrench to Philip Glass, but I also listen to a lot of Soul and Motown mainly, I was like really raised on a lot of Disco and Motown and Soul [laughs], and that's often on repeat for me.”

Gran Turismo stars Archie Madkwe as Jann Mardenborough. The latter was a professional-level gamer addicted to Gran Turismo who wins an opportunity to attend GT Academy and potentially race professionally. This decision isn't a popular one to everybody, and he faces hardships including rivalries with other drivers, everybody doubting him, and a tough trainer in Jack Salter (David Harbour).

The film was initially set to release on August 11. The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike caused a major shift in Hollywood, resulting in Sony pushing Gran Turismo's release date back two weeks. District 9 and Chappie helmer Neil Blomkamp directed the film.

Gran Turismo will be released on August 25.