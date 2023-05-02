Before Gran Turismo races into theaters this summer, a first trailer has dropped and we’ll catch you up on everything you need to know about the upcoming video game adaptation. The trailer comes shortly after another Playstation property, Twisted Metal, dropped its first trailer for its live-action adaptation.

Release date

Gran Turismo is set to be released on August 11 in the United States by sony Pictures Releasing.

Who’s in it?

Archie Madekwe stars as Jann Mardenborough — an aspiring teenage driver and expert gamer. David Harbour plays Jack Salter — Jann’s mentor — Orlando Bloom stars as Danny Moore, a marketing executive, and Djimon Hounsou and Geri Halliwell star as Jann’s parents. Darren Barnet plays Matty Davis, one of the top drivers at GT Academy and Jann’s rival.

What’s it about?

Jann is an expert Gran Turismo video game player, but when he wins a series of competitions, he gets a chance to become an actual race car driver and competes against professionals. Before that, he has to survive the trials of training under Jack Salter and deal with the unpopularity of him being a gamer-turned-race car driver.

First trailer

On May 2, Sony released the first trailer for Gran Turismo which begins with Jack setting the stakes, “If you miss a line in the game, you reset. If you miss it on the track, you can die.” We’re then introduced to Jann, the pro video gamer, as he discovers the contest with a chance to become a real driver and do what he loves. We also see the flip side where Jack contests Danny Moore on his plan to have “scrawny little gamer kids” train and race professionally. There’s a lot of antagonizing of the gamers, but eventually, Jann prevails and we see bits of him in action on the track.

The film looks like a blast — and that’s coming from someone with no experience with these video games.

Gran Turismo will be released on August 11.