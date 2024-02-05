Sniping enemies in an RPG.

Eugen is one of the playable characters that players start with on the recently released Granblue Fantasy: Relink. This gun-wielding Skyfarer is adept at taking down enemies from a distance. If you are interested in using him, then you're in luck. This guide will teach you everything you need to know about Eugen, from his skills to his weapons and build, in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Eugen Guide

This old merc specializes in precision firing from a distance. By targeting specific weak points, he can make quick work of foes.

Eugen excels in long-range combat, able to attack enemies from relative safety. This also allows him to hit hard-to-reach weak spots that melee players on the ground may have a difficult time reaching. To do this, Eugen has a mechanic that no other ranged character has: his Sniper Vision. While in Sniper Vision, Eugen will not be able to move. however, this allows him to manually aim at the enemy. This lets him attack whatever part of the enemy he wants. This also allows him to easily take down smaller enemies from afar before they even reach Eugen.

This makes Eugen great for missions that require you to protect a Hallowed Ground, or with enemies with hard to reach breakable parts. This doesn't mean, however, that Eugen is useless in a close-up fight. When push comes to shove, Eugen can still take care of smaller enemies with his kicks and punches. Not only that, but he also has a Grenade that he can use to take care of enemies that are too close to him.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Eugen Build

Based on Eugen's skills, players can either build him to be a DPS with powerful damage skills or as a Support that helps the team in various ways.

DPS Eugen Build

Weapon: Leviathan Muzzle, Clarion, or AK-4A

Skills: Armor-Piercing Round, Detonator, Sumrak, Intercept

Sigils: Attack Power, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Overload/Break Assassin, Exploiter, Stamina, Damage Cap, Concentrated Fire, Skilled Assault

This build revolves around Eugen's damaging skills. This empowers his ranged capabilities, allowing him to deal a huge amount of damage whenever his skills are up. The build also empowers his Sniper Vision attacks, allowing him to deal damage even when his skills are on cooldown. Intercept is Eugen's main way to avoid damage, especially when enemies are rushing him. Reserve that for smaller enemies, and use his bigger damaging ones on the main target, if any.

Support Eugen Build

Weapon: Dreyse or Matchlock

Skills: Disruptor, Paralyzing Bullet, Venom Grenade, Healing Bullet

Sigils: Health, Improved Healing, Skilled Assault, Concentrated Fire, Aegis, Flex Sigils based on need

While he may not look like it, Eugen can also serve as the team's support. Disruptor is a good skill as it removes buffs from enemies. This allows Eugen to remove pesky buffs like ATK and DEF Ups from the enemy. Paralyzing Bullet paralyzes the enemy and allows the team to carry out attacks on the enemy without worry of being attacked. Venom Grenade applies a DoT on the enemy as well as DEF Down, which is useful in any situation. Finally, there's Healing Bullet, which Eugen can shoot at allies even if they are far away. Equip other Sigils based on whether you want to increase Eugen's damage or survivability.

That's it for our weapons and skills build guide for Eugen in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.