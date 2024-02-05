For a fisherman, he's a little overpowered.

Yodarha is one of the possible unlockable characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. This hermit is capable of chaining combos into finishers, with each combo becoming shorter to dish out more finishers. Check out this Granblue Fantasy Relink guide for Yodarha build, weapons, and skills to make the most out of his incredibly fun playstyle!

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Yodarha Guide

“This man was once a world-renowned swordsman, but these days he spends much of his time fishing in seclusion.”

Yodarha is a combo DPS character whose damage revolves around doing combos after combos. His playstyle is being a DPS that sticks to the enemy doing combos to deal as much damage as possible.

One thing that Yodarha's kit boasts is his ability to weave combo after combo. With each completed combo, he gains a Triple Shroud stack which stacks up to 3 times. His skills and SBA become stronger for each Triple Shroud stack he has, which gets consumed after skill activation.

Another cornerstone of his kit is his ability to provide Mirror Image to himself or the entire party. Mirror Image is a buff that negates damage taken from the enemy, giving more leeway in terms of positioning and damage output for the entire party.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Yodarha Build

As mentioned above, Yodarha is a pretty straightforward DPS, and below is one of his possible builds:

Yodarha Damage Build

Weapon – Fudo-Kuniyuki or Higurashi

Skills – Awakening, Sky Shatter, Empty Mist, Hymn of the Hundreds

Sigils – Attack, Health, Quick Cooldown, Cascade

This Yodarha build capitalizes on the quick cooldown of his skills using the sigils. Use Awakening to quickly close the distance between you and the enemy. Use both Sky Shatter and Empty Mist whenever you have max Triple Shroud stacks. As a bit of defense utility, use Hymn of the Hundreds when you have max Triple Shroud stacks to provide Mirror Image to your whole team, which invalidates a few hits from the enemy.

That concludes our Granblue Fantasy Relink Yodarha build, skills, and weapon guide! Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.