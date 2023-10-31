After calls from several people, including HBCU alumni, to speak out about several Colorado player's jewelry being stolen Deion Sanders spoke about the incident at the start of his Tuesday weekly press conferences.

“Our kids got robbed during the game last week. I think that's a travesty. I would expect the NCAA to do something about that.”

Sanders continued with his thoughts, directly calling for the Rose Bowl to reimburse the affected student-athletes.

“This is the Rose Bowl, They say the Granddaddy of them all, right? I’m sure Granddaddy has some money.”

On Sunday, Deion Sanders Jr. released his latest Colorado football vlog-style video and promoted it on Twitter/X with the caption, “Colorado Loses to UCLA: Thieves at Rose Bowl Steal From Colorado’s Locker Room”. In the snippet of the video, you see several Colorado players outside the stadium speaking about how their belongings were stolen with Sanders Jr.

They stole cash from me as well. Nowhere is safe these days. https://t.co/hqOyaMnuj7 — The Darius Sanders (@KingDarius_NS) October 30, 2023

Deion Sanders also confirmed during his opening remarks that UCLA players also had belongings stolen from the locker room. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly spoke about the incident, saying, “I was just told walking over here, awful. The Pasadena Police were looking into it, but I literally just found out one minute ago.”

HBCU Alumni Called For Sanders To Speak Out

Before the press conference, many fans, especially HBCU fans from his time at Jackson State, urged Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders to address the incident. This desire stems from Sanders' debut with Jackson State in February 2021 when he revealed in a postgame press conference that his belongings were stolen, overshadowing his first collegiate win over Edward Waters University.

“While the game was going on somebody came in and stole every durn thing I had in the locker room. From the coaches office. ” Sanders said solemnly. “Credit cards, wallet. Watches. Thank God I had on my necklaces,” Sanders said at the time in a quote obtained by Steven J. Gaither of HBCU Gameday.

However, Sanders's belongings were reportedly moved to a more secure location unbeknownst to Sanders. Sanders vehemently denied that his belongings were moved and said that the belongings were indeed stolen and his assistant saw the thief.

Sanders spoke about the incident at Jackson State after former NFL player and sports anchor Doc Holiday called for him to speak out against the Rose Bowl in the same way that he did against Jackson State in 2021.

Sanders responded via his Twitter, saying, “My brother move [on] with your life I have and I'm to BLESSED to be stressed with yesterday's inconsistencies. You're talking about 2 whole different circumstances. God bless u because he's sure blessing me.”