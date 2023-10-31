During their road trip to Los Angeles, Colorado football didn't just lose their matchup to UCLA football, but they also lost their jewelry. Following the Buffaloes 28-16 loss to the Bruins, several of the Colorado players reported that their jewelry had been stolen from their locker room at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA's athletic department released a statement after the game addressing the stolen jewelry and announcing they filed a police report.

“The UCLA athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room. UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials, and the University of Colorado on the matter.”

Bruins coach Chip Kelly also reacted to the thefts a few days after the game.

“That’s awful for anybody,” Chip Kelly said. “You would think that when you go anywhere that your valuables are safe. But I don’t know anything more than I literally just found out one second ago before I walked out here,” via Kaiden Smith of On 3.

Hopefully, the thieves will be caught and the thousands of dollars worth of jewelry gets returned to the players.

The loss to UCLA football dropped Colorado football to 4-4 while moving UCLA to 6-2. The Colorado offense was not able to hold its own against the UCLA defense for much of the game, only scoring nine points until the end of the fourth quarter, when Shedeur Sanders connected with Jimmy Horn Jr. for a garbage time football.

Colorado football takes on No. 16 Oregon State this Saturday.