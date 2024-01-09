This is Criminal... or it will be.

Ed Brubaker’s Criminal is getting a series adaptation at Amazon MGM Studios, produced by Legendary Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series was placed in development nearly a year ago, and the streamer just recently ordered a drama series based on the graphic novel.

Brubaker’s TV credits include writing for Westworld and Batman: Caped Crusader. He will also serve as the series’ showrunner along with crime fiction writer Jordan Harper. Brubaker’s Criminal co-creator Sean Phillips will also executive produce the show with him and Harper. Sarah Carbiener and Phillip Barnett will EP alongside the three.

Amazon MGM Studios head of US SVOD wholly owned development Nick Pepper said, “Criminal is a beloved graphic novel created by the most iconic team in the history of comics. I know our global Prime Video customers will immediately embrace this story, and I look forward to working with Ed, Jordan and the team to bring it to the screen.”

It was during Pepper’s tenure as Legendary Television president that he signed Brubaker to his overall deal. Pepper helped develop Criminal.

Brubaker said, “Sean and I have been building this world in our books for over a decade, and now to be able to bring it to life for Amazon is just incredible. And to have Amazon support the project the way they have and show so much faith my and Jordan’s vision for the show is even more incredible.

Brubaker and Phillips have spent over two decades writing and creating graphic novels such as The Fade Out, Kill or Be Killed, Reckless and Pulp, to name a few. On his own, Brubaker has written for both Marvel and DC properties such as Batman, Catwoman, Iron Fist and Captain America. He created the Winter Soldier character for Marvel.

Edgar Award-winner Harper wrote She Rides Shotgun and Everybody Knows. She Rides Shotgun is set to be adapted into a feature film by Black Bear and Fifth Season, starring Taron Egerton.

Criminal 101

Criminal follows the story of Tommy Patterson and his partner Ivan. The pair ran the fictional Center City’s most efficient crew of pickpockets. Tommy taught his eight-year-old son Leo the tricks of his trade.

Tommy ends up being arrested and imprisoned for Teeg Lawless’ murder. Ivan then takes care of Leo and gives him a set of rules he need to follow in order to keep him out of prison and the morgue.

Parallel to their story is the arrest of Teeg’s two sons Ricky and Tracy. Ricky is sent to a juvenile work camp, while Tracy was made to choose between going to prison or enlisting in the military. Tracy chose to enlist in the US Army, effectively abandoning Ricky.

There hasn’t been any announcement for Criminal’s premiere date. According to sources, the series is one of the few that Pepper has been fast-tracking in order to make his mark at Amazon.

Criminal will join Amazon’s scripted series that includes The Boys, Jack Ryan, Reacher and many more.