Reacher star Alan Ritchson and his production company AllyCat Entertainment have signed a multiyear first-look movie deal with Amazon MGM Studios, Deadline exclusively reported.

Under the deal, the studio will get the first look on AllyCat Entertainment's narrative features. This follows Ritchson's three-movie deal with Amazon MGM Studios announced last year after the critical and audience success of Reacher, as well as its fairly quick season two renewal.

Alan Ritchson: multi-hyphenate

Ritchson produced 2019's Seberg starring Kristen Stewart about French New Wave icon Jean Seberg. The movie follows the Seberg's story who was placed on the FBI watchlist in the 1960s due to her political activism and romantic involvement with fellow activist Hakim Jamal. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was distributed by Amazon.

He also co-wrote, directed, produced and starred in 2021's Dark Web: Cicada 3301. The movie was inspired by a real-life set of puzzles posted online from 2012 to 2014. The puzzles were named by Washington Post as one of the “top 5 eeriest, unsolved mysteries of the internet.” Many speculated that it was a recruitment tool from one of the three-letter agencies.

Ritchson and his many upcoming projects

Ritchson will star in the upcoming Lionsgate drama, Ordinary Angels, with Hilary Swank. The film is slated for release on Feb. 23, 2024. He also recently finished production as the lead in Guy Ritchie's World War II movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The actor is set to reprise his role as Agent Aimes in the next installment of Fast and Furious Franchise.

His first film under his deal with Amazon MGM Studios is the Adam Shankman holiday comedy The Man with the Bag. The project is still in development and Ritchson is attached to star.

Reacher was Prime Video's first series to attain number one on the Nielsen SVOD ranking. In the first 24 hours of its release, the series became one of the streaming platform's most-binged watched original series ever. It also topped the U.S. and global list. Reacher has also been renewed for season three ahead of its second season premiere on Dec. 15.

Head of Amazon MGM Studios Jennifer Salke said, “From the smashing success of Reacher to his three-picture deal, we are so proud of the relationship we have already cultivated with the incredible Alan Ritchson. We are thrilled to continue working with him in this new capacity and look forward to sharing even more of his talents with our audience.”

Ritchson stated, “As an actor, usually last in the creative chain, I’ve worked for years with a quiet desire to sow the seeds of high-quality, high-concept adventures global audiences of all-ages can enjoy.”

He continued, “Knowing Jen Salke and the team at Amazon are equally committed to this vision is beyond exciting and will prove in time to be a big win with their Reacher-sized audience.”