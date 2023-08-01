A core childhood memory for me and those in my generation was watching Gravity Falls. I still remember the excruciatingly long three-month wait in the middle of the second (and presumably final) season and the similar wait between the penultimate and final episodes of the Disney series.

But the series concluded on February 15, 2016, and has not been reopened in proper form since. Sure, there have been some shorts and one-offs here and there, but the adventures of Dipper and Mabel concluded. Maybe, for once, Disney showed some restraint with the series and didn't let it continue past its welcome (unlike some of their film franchises). They took a very BBC-like approach and ended the series on a high.

Be that as it may, a Gravity Falls continuation of any sort would be amazing. Speaking to former Gravity Falls writer Jeff Rowe, co-director of The Mitchells vs. the Machines and making his feature-length directorial debut with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, he jokingly entertained the idea of a revival.

First, answering the question of whether or not he's thought about a Gravity Falls revival in any capacity, Rowe said, without any hesitation, “Oh yeah.”

Returning to Gravity Falls 30 years later

“I mean, I think my dream — if there was a Gravity Falls [revival] — would be revisiting all of the characters 30 years later in life and just seeing where they're at,” he said with a laugh. “Maybe they all get together at Grunkle Stan's funeral [laughs]. It would be like, it would be like a dramatic [story], [and] it would just be people talking through their emotions and there would be nothing magical about it.”

Would Rowe himself want to direct this dramatic Gravity Falls revival? “100%,” he said without hesitation.

“I'm waiting for Alex [Hirsch] to call me and gimme the keys,” Rowe concluded with a smile.

While it's unlikely that Gravity Falls will come back — let alone in a more serious and dramatic tone with a story revolving around Grunkle Stan's funeral — it's always fun to think about what could be should Alex Hirsch ever decides to bring it back.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released on August 2.