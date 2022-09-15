Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Bears

With a Green Bay Packers Week 2 game scheduled against the Chicago Bears, a lot of eyes will be on Green Bay to bounce back. Ahead of the Packers-Bears game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 2 predictions.

Green Bay had a terrible Week 1 for the second straight season. They lost 23-7 to the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings, struggling offensively and defensively. The Packers’ offense without Davante Adams did not perform as Adams outperformed the entire Packers receiving core in his debut with the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams hauled in ten passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, while Green Bay’s receiving combined for 12 catches for 120 yards and zero touchdowns.

On the other side, the defense struggled to contain star wideout, Justin Jefferson. Jefferson is a premier wideout in the NFL, and Green Bay’s zone scheme struggled to stop him. Jefferson finished with 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions. Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander was frustrated that he didn’t get the assignment, as they stuck to their zone defense.

Alexander commented, “All week, (I was) asking for that matchup. But it ain’t about me. It’s about the team. It ain’t about me. If it was my way, you know what I would be doing.”

Alexander is one of the top corners in the league, and matching up with Jefferson may have been the call to make. Green Bay will be out for redemption against the Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the offense will need to step up as they take on Chicago. With that said, let’s move on to our Packers Week 2 predictions.

Packers Week 2 predictions

4. Packers defense picks off Justin Fields multiple times

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is looking to impress following a subpar rookie season. Fields didn’t have a ton of talent around him but seemed to force plays at times. In Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, Fields completed eight of his 17 passes for 121 yards, along with two touchdowns and one interception. The weather was a major factor in the passing game, as both teams had to rely on the run in the pouring rain. This led to Fields also contributing 28 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Despite the opening disaster against Minnesota, Green Bay has one of the best defensive units in the NFL. A young quarterback like Fields will have trouble navigating this defense without the star weapons around him that the Vikings possess.

3. AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones dominate

AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones make up the best running back tandem in the league. Following a game where the offense struggled, they will be utilized more. The Packers are still figuring out how to establish their passing attack and will likely lean on the run game more.

In the limited touches that they got, both Dillon and Jones impacted the game. Dillon rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown on ten carries while catching a team-high five passes for 46 yards. Jones only had five rushing attempts but made the most of them, with 49 yards. He also caught three passes for 27 yards.

Matt LaFleur should call upon Dillon and Jones’s number more against Chicago.

2. Aaron Rodgers and the passing game wake up

It is rare to see Rodgers go multiple games in a row and struggle. Chicago does not have as strong of a defense, which should allow the Pack to have a much-improved attack through the air. Against Minnesota, Rodgers was under pressure from star pass rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith. The Bears don’t have a potent pass rush duo, which should give Rodgers more time to find his receivers downfield.

1. Packers bounce back and win

Although the Bears have a better record through Week 1, the Packers have a better team. Green Bay has dominated the division over the last decade, and it should be no different this season. The Packers started off atrociously last season and went on to go 13-4 and take the top seed in the NFC.

Green Bay will also be at home at Lambeau Field, which is a challenging environment for away teams to win in.

Packers fans should remain calm after their tough Week 1 game and look for a bounce-back victory against Chicago.