The Green Bay Packers Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys is a study of two teams going in opposite directions. As the Cowboys continue to ascend, the Packers seem like their season may be fading away. Despite the different paths, there are still a lot of Packers-Cowboys storylines to consider. Therefore, we’ll be making our bold Packers Week 10 predictions.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers may have hit rock bottom in Week 9, losing a fifth-consecutive game, this time to the lowly Detroit Lions. To get the offense back on track after being unable to solve the NFL’s 31st-ranked defense, what you don’t want to see if you’re a Packers fan is Micah Parsons and the league’s No. 3-ranked D on the other side of the line.

As for the Cowboys’ side of the equation, the team needs every win it can get as Dak Prescott and company continue to scrap and claw in the NFC East dogfight. And while any game is important for a contending team at this point in the season, Packers-Cowboys will have a little extra juice for head coach Mike McCarthy, who the Packers fired in 2018.

In 2022, Packers-Cowboys This isn’t the marquee matchup it has been throughout NFL history, but it still should be an interesting game. With that in mind, let’s make some bold Packers Week 10 predictions.

4. Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs give Aaron Rodgers fits

Micah Parsons is the leading Defensive Player of the Year candidate right now and could even get some MVP votes. Thus far, he’s racked up 36 tackles, 8.0 sacks, nine tackles for a loss, 14 QB hits, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Fact of the day: @MicahhParsons11 was a running back in high school. And you can tell from this touchdown return! 😤 📺: @NFLonFOX | #CHIvsDALpic.twitter.com/6l8EU3vHwU — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 30, 2022

Behind him, cornerback Trevon Diggs is having another solid season, too, with 12 passes defended and three interceptions.

Rodgers still isn’t on the same page with his pass-catchers, and that will only get worse with Romeo Doubs out and Aaron Jones and Allen Lazard questionable. The aging QB is seemingly making more and more questionable decisions with the ball each game, and with Parsons and Diggs on the other side, they can turn those mistakes into six points the other way.

3. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard feast for the Cowboys

It’s not quite Thanksgiving, but the Cowboys’ running backs are going to eat on Sunday. The Packers have the 16th-ranked scoring defense in the league, which is exactly the middle of the pack.

However, that dead-center ranking comes with the team being good at one thing and bad at another. The Packers D has given up the fourth-fewest passing yards (1,535) in the NFL this season. On the flip side, the unit ranks 28th in rushing yards allowed (1,247).

That’s a recipe for Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to have massive days on Sunday. The two RBs have 949 years on the ground this season and have punched in nine touchdowns. The Packers Week 10 matchup with these two should make for a long day for the Green Bay D.

2. Aaron Rodgers doesn’t finish the game

This bold Packers Week 10 prediction isn’t that Rodgers will be hurt or benched, but he will kind of be both by the end of this game.

Not to step on the final Packers Week 10 prediction below, but the Cowboys will win this game comfortably. They will beat up Rodgers in the process and make him and the offense look bad. By the fourth quarter, Mike McCarthy’s crew should have a comfortable lead, so there will be no reason to have a battered and bruised Rodgers in the game.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown two interceptions inside the 🔟 so far 😬pic.twitter.com/MveP8EsNwl — PFF (@PFF) November 6, 2022

That means we get to see Jordan Love for the third time this season. He came in for the final minute of the team’s Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and for the last 2:34 of the Packers’ Week 6 defeat by the New York Jets.

So far in 2022, Love is 6-of-9 for 73 yards in his less than five minutes of mop-up duty. Look for him to get closer to a full quarter in the Week 10 Packers-Cowboys tilt.

1. Packers 6, Cowboys 35

If you’re still reading at this point, first of all, thank you! And second, you know where all this is going. The Packers are a bad team halfway through the 2022 season, and the Cowboys are a good team. At this point on the NFL calendar, there can still be some surprises — “any given Sunday,” and all — but usually, the good teams whoop the bad teams pretty good.

The Cowboys are dialed in, and the Packers are a mess. There’s no reason to think that Green Bay magically gets it together here or Dallas comes unglued. That’s why this last bold Packers prediction is, unfortunately for Cheeseheads, that the Cowboys win in a walk.